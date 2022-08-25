By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Success on the diamond is good but success in the classroom is just as important and the North Adams Green Devils are a prime example. Coach Rob Meade’s Devils were recognized recently with an Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The American Baseball Coaches Association is proud to recognize the nearly 700 member college and high school programs from across the country that have been awarded the 2021-22 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which is presented by Sports Attack. Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2021-22 academic year.

Over 250 high school programs and more than 420 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award. Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 14. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

• Must be a high school or college team

• Head coach must be a current ABCA member

• Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 academic year

“I am proud of our guys for this achievement,” said Coach Meade. “We stress the importance of high character and the importance of academics. This accomplishment proves that our players value their time in the classroom and do what it takes to be a solid student-athlete.”