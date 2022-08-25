A writer’s view

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

This article is not a typical Council meeting article. Perhaps because the Manchester Council meetings have become overwrought with dissent and confrontation, or maybe the thought of sifting through another 67 pages of recorded transcript seems like an unwise use of time, this Defender writer has decided to report differently.

Some readers have commented that it’s uninspiring journalism to read incessantly about motions, seconds, reports, and extensive round table or call to public discussions and rebuttals. There are people in place to write about such details, and this month it is time to take a break from the customary, and let’s face it, the minute taking, to relay a summation rather than a dissertation.

There is a good group of people on Council and in the public forum – folks that love their village and want the best for their community. But chaos, confrontation, and constant chatter are among the concern and care. As an outsider coming in, it’s not difficult to see that there is more conflict than resolution. Honestly, I want to stand up and plead, “Why can’t we all just get along?” Manchester deserves better than constant bickering.

The special meeting before the regular meeting was half an hour of budget copying, side chatting, and waiting. The budget was due to the County Auditor the next day and was down to the wire. The regular meeting started, and public discussion ensued. Evidently, a Council member had requested Shawn Palmer post a photo and notice to the village’s FB on Monday, and someone wrote some things that weren’t very nice. One public member suggested a person shared information that could only have been obtained if she knew about discussions in Council’s executive session. There were conversations, clarifications, and complaints. The usual mild-mannered solicitor, Tony Baker, seemed frustrated, and his voice was louder than usual as he discussed the Sunshine Law and his recommendations on various subjects. The most significant point of contention for the Council was the lack of a village police department. Everyone, and let me emphasize – everyone on Council agrees that a police department is needed. They just could not seem to agree on when and how, which led to more discussion, an entry into an executive session at 8:44 p.m., and the exit of this reporter.

Having been present since 5:50 p.m., it seemed pointless to stay seated and waiting. As the adage states, “The mind can only absorb what the seat of the pants will allow, “and my seat wasn’t permitting more. A follow-up report revealed the encore was a police chief appointment. Dennis Barnd, Diane Brown, and Troy Jolly gave yes votes; Regina Adams and Christine Henderson were no votes, and Gidget Applegate abstained. Mayor B.J. Goodwin appointed Jeff Bowling as the new Chief of Police.

Having made this monumental decision, maybe next month’s meeting will be civil and productive. Manchester deserves a revitalization – sometimes, we all must give a little and do things somewhat differently.