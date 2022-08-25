The Jr. Fair BBQ - a little history

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Barbeque – barbecue – BBQ – no matter how you spell it, the Adams County Junior Fair Beef BBQ aims to be the best barbeque you taste all season. Corbett Phipps explained that it all started in 1963. Back in the ’60s, the 4-H didn’t have a show arena; they would show animals in the open-air center ring. The implement dealers and bank associations bought a steer to donate the proceeds. There was too much inconsistency in the meat quality, so they purchased two steers and sent them to the stockyards the following year. They took that money and went to Prather’s IGA, who used choice rounds, and the meat was always consistent.

At the initial BBQ in 1963, there was an auction for the first ticket. A gentleman bid $200 and as Phipps relays, “That was a lot of money in 1963.” They dug that first pit and barbequed the same way they do today. Phipps was a customer back then, and his family attended every year. He shared that when the CTC opened, he and Gary McDowell took over the barbeque.

Over the years, the barbeque has contributed as the show arena evolved, other buildings were constructed, and various purchases were made for the Junior Fair portion of the fairgrounds. Some people donate with animals or money before the event, and many 4-Hers donate a percentage of their animal sale proceeds in support of the barbeque.

Carol Phipps added, “There are many people that help that do not get recognition. The culinary students from the CTC help prepare, package, and get the meals ready for handing out.”

Corbett reported that he and Becky Foster from the CTC have reviewed and are ready to go. They will be barbequing 1250 lbs. of meat. He stated, “The county highway will dig the pit on Monday or Tuesday. Jack Hazelbaker and his crew are cutting firewood. It takes five cords – that’s 40 foot long, 4 foot high, and 4 foot wide.” Luke Rhonemus and Brad White of CTC and the FFA boys will split the wood two or three days in advance.

The pit process is slow and goes on all through the night. Becky Minton, AG teacher from Peebles High School, comes over at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and uncovers the pit, and Chris Fitzpatrick from North Adams High School helps clean up. Phipps said, “All the FFA programs are involved.” Phipps stated, “We take the temperature when it comes out to be sure it’s safe – we’ve never had a problem, and then we bring it down to the food service lab.” Then, Corbett takes the ceremonial first bite. He said, “You have never tasted anything quite as good. There’s something about sand on top of the charcoal and that soil baking that contributes to the taste.”

Corbett said he calls the Fire Department every year to let them know the barbequing is about to begin. He said one year, when at the fairgrounds, he didn’t contact the department. Someone saw the smoke and called the Fire Department to dispatch to the fairgrounds because of a fire. Corbett said, “Now, every year, just before we light the fire, I call 911 and tell them if anyone reports a fire, it’s me lighting the barbeque.”

Approximately 1,908 meals were served last year. Tickets for the 2022 BBQ are available at the OSU Extension Office in Adams County or your local FFA chapter. Tickets will also be available at the BBQ.

Adult meals are $10 and child meals are $7. Get in line on September 1 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center in West Union and enjoy roast beef sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans, and potato chips. As Anthony Bourdain said, “Barbeque may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.”