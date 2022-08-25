Members of the outdoor media get invited to the annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day on Lake Erie. This years event was August 18, a bit late for the walleyes but the date is set by the governor’scalendar, not the fishing calendar. I look forward the annual event, now in its 42nd year which originally began in 1979 under then Governor Rhodes to bring attention to Lake Erie’s sport fishery.

The Walleye remains the king and linchpin of the Lake Erie fisheries. A whole economy has been built on the shoulders of the Lake Erie walleye from Erie Dearie lures, to numerous charter boats and guides, lodging accommodations, boat sales, marinas, bait and tackle shops, to even places to get the days catch of walleyes cleaned, bagged, and ready for travel back home. The scale of the fishery that is Lake Erie is almost too big to comprehend but the Governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources know its value well and much of it lies beyond dollars.

Accordingly Fish Ohio Day serves to highlight the importance and of protecting and improving Lake Erie and its wildlife resources,

Sponsored jointly by the Ohio Division of Wildlife, Lake Erie Shores & Islands Travel Bureau, and the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, members of the media, state senators, officials and representatives and VIP’s are all invited to this annual event which usually occurs in July, but the date is selected by the Governor’s office at his discretion.

From the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, 21 captains volunteered their boats and expertise. For the day. I got drawn to fish with Captain Pat Winke of Winke Guide Service out of Catawaba Landing. The crew included Carl Bachtel form Channel 3, WKYC, Eric Weimer, Lake Erie Fisheries Biologist with ODNR, Jim and Heidi Samuel. Jim is a member of the Ohio Wildlife Council and on the board of The Ohio Nature Conservancy.

Arriving at the Port Clinton Shores & Islands Welcome Center at 6 a.m., guests were treated to coffee and breakfast. Approximately 120 elected officials, media and ODNR personnel attended the event each getting drawn to fish with a different boat captain allowing three to four per boat. Some anglers wanted to fish for perch, a few chose the lighthouse and historic auto tour, but most opted for the walleye fishing.

By 7 a.m. we were off to the various docks and marinas with the assigned captains for a morning of fishing, including Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine fished with Captain Peg VanVleet, owner of Blue Sky Charters based out of Port Clinton. Joining DeWine was Kendra Wecker, Chief of Wildlife and Chip Hart of the Big Outdoors Radio on WLW.

The walleye fishing was slow but our boat under Captain Winke did manage to land 9 keeper walleyes, and probably as many channel catfish which were turned back. The successful tactic of the day was casting Erie Dearie’s with a night crawler over reefs 19 to 20-foot deep in the waters just west of South Bass Island, the tall Perry’s Monument plainly visible throughout the morning. The lake conditions were calm, the skies blue, the weather was pleasant, and the algae bloom non-existent.

By 12:30 p.m. we were back at the Port Clinton Welcome Center for lunch and presentations. First to the podium was Larry Fletcher, President of Shores and Islands Visitors Bureau, who spoke of the enormous impact tourism has on the region and throughout Ohio as a whole. Next up was Paul Pacholski, present of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association who recognized the boat captains and first mates who volunteered their time, boats, and equipment for Fish Ohio Day. Kendra Wecker, Chief of the Division Wildlife, spoke of the remarkable fishery Lake Erie has become and a top destination for fishermen from all over.

“Lake Erie has had excellent walleye hatches since 2014, resulting in an outstanding walleye population in Lake Erie making us the Walleye Capital of the World,” said Wecker. “As of August, 89,525 non-resident fishing licenses were purchased, and there are 723,000 licensed anglers in Ohio of which 59 percent of them come to Lake Erie to fish.”

Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Mary Mertz spoke about the H2O program, a multi-agency initiative that focuses mostly on clean water in the Lake Erie watershed.

“ODNR’s role is how to maximize natural infrastructure to clean up the nutrients that flow into Lake Erie,” said Mertz. “Our focus is on wetlands. ODNR has 113 wetlands projects underway, with most being in northwest Ohio. We believe these projects will slow down the water flowing into Lake Erie, and the science and research backs this up, The wetlands will filter the water, allow the sediments to settle, and the plants will take up the nutrients. We have partnered with 45 non-profits we give the grants to and get the projects off the ground. We now have 12,000 acres of wetlands under the program. We’re willing to take some risks and get out there and try to make a difference.”

Next up was Lt. Governor Jon Husted who spoke about his love for the outdoors and how it benefits all Ohioans, the improvements in Ohio’s wildlife and the outdoor experience. He also rightfully bragged a little on catching a 25-inch walleye on Fish Ohio Day.

In closing, Governor DeWine thanked the captains and those who pulled this event together. He also thanked the General Assembly for approving the H2O project and for what they have done regarding the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources.

“We made a commitment to make the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as great as it’s ever been,” said DeWine. “And we know what makes it great is the people, but we also know they can’t do their job without money. But like anything else that’s important in life is you have to keep it up. So I went to the legislature, and we need to catch up on our parks, we need to catch up on our lodges, but more importantly for the people that go to the state parks and know it’s safe, and good place, and it’s a place we’re keeping the infrastructure up. So the legislature set aside in the last budget the largest amount of money by far that has ever been put into the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, one-half a billion dollars. That’s a real commitment, benefiting Ohioans for generations to come. Today is about the greatness of Ohio, there’s more to do in Ohio, no better place to raise a family, to start a business, or just to live. Today was a great celebration and I look forward to Fish Ohio next year.”

For more information on Lake Erie and Port Clinton go to www.shoresandislands.com.