William A. Smith was born on December 16, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri and passed away on August 16, 2022 in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Susan Wright; dearest father of Stacy Smith Burgess (Bill), Margaret Smith Landes (Larry) and William Trevor Smith (Susan); devoted grandfather of Megan Landes, Claudia Landes, Alara Burgess, Will Burgess, and Liam Smith; and dear brother of Jennie Stepp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and June Smith, and his brother, Mike Smith.

Bill attended Peebles High School, graduated with honors from Miami University, and studied Finance and Advertising at the University of Cincinnati. He retired after many years of dedicated work as a Consulting Partner at Ernst & Young.

The family suggests contributions in Bill’s memory be sent to North Coast Community Homes, 14221 Broadway Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44125.

A celebration of life service will be held in Cleveland in June 2023.

