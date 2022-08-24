By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There will be a familiar face in a familiar place for the West Union Lady Dragons volleyball program this fall. Taking over for the departed Jessica Thompson, West Union graduate Kiersten Rowe has been called upon to handle the varsity coaching duties. West Union volleyball fans will recognize Rowe, who played the sport for her four years at WUHS.

“I started playing volleyball in seventh grade,” said Rowe. “I made the varsity my freshman year of high school which started it all. My role was to be the setter and that was a huge learning experience that I’d have never gotten through without Coach Debbie McClanahan. My junior year there weren’t’ enough girls to have a varsity teams so I stayed close to the game by helping to coach my sister’s junior high team. That was so much and quite a learning experience.”

“My senior year I was the only senior on the team and I was playing with the girls I had coached the year before which was a little strange, but it was a year I had to step up and be competitive. I had amazing coaches in Debbie and Jessica, they know more about volleyball than anyone I know and I am so thankful for the knowledge and skills they passed on to me.”

“Debbie approached me last year about helping her with the junior high team, but my schedule just wouldn’t work out,” Rowe continued. “I did mention that I would like to coach volleyball someday at West Union. I recently graduated from college and accepted a kindergarten position at West Union elementary. I found out that the volleyball position had become available and it seemed like perfect timing to apply.”

Being around the West Union program has given Rowe the advantage of knowing many of the strengths and weaknesses of her 2022 squad and also has to replace a lot of talent from last year’s graduating class.

“Losing Lexie (Rowe) and Madison (Taylor) is big,” said the new head coach. “They were two on our team and both had huge roles last season. The girls on the team this year know they have some big shoes to fill but they are all doing a great job of stepping up. We have worked on replacing their leadership during our summer open gyms and even more now that practice and the season has started.”

“We have six girls returning this year with varsity experience. We have three seniors- Payton Stapleton, Carly Leonard and Audrey Weakley; two juniors- Korynne Blanton and Elayna Kingsolver; and one sophomore, Ashlah Staten. All of these girls are great athletes and I expect a lot from them this season. They have girls looking up to them and learning from them. I expect them to work hard and be the team I know they can be.”

Every coach has goals for their season and Rowe is no exception.

”I always shoot for the stars and with that being said my goals begin with our team having a winning season,” Rowe says. We want to continue building the program and to go deeper,I want the girls to build relationships with each other and form that strong bond and to love playing the game. I have told our girls that no matter who we are playing that night we will out hustle them. There are going to be teams that are better than us, but they will not out work us. We need to give 110% every single night and that’s how we will win matches.”

“Heart, hard work, and hustle are better than talent. As a team, we just have to give it all we’ve got every day, whether it be a practice or a match.”

Rowe has also brought some familiarity to her coaching staff, making it new coaches top to bottom, all of them former WUHS volleyball players themselves. Jaycee Baldwin will coach the JV team, Alex Clark the 8th grade team and Angela Rothwell the 7th grade squad.

The rest of the West Union high school roster includes: Ryle Williams, Emily Stapleton, Reagan Cockrill, Lilly Randolph, Nina McCann, Gracie Phillips, Kyra Akers, Paige Tolle and Shelby Weakley.

The Lady Dragons opened their season on Friday, August 19 with a trip to Eastern Brown for a conference match up. The West Union girls showed they will be a force to be reckoned with even though they dropped the match in three sets, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16. They were back in action on Monday, August 22 with a non-conference road trip to Northwest and were back on SHAC play on Tuesday night with a road match at Lynchburg.