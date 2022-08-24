By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When it comes to Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball, Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils have ruled the roost for a long time. Coach Ragan and her squads have wither won or shred the SHAC crown for 15 consecutive seasons and have won the coveted Gold Ball trophy eight of the last nine seasons after going undefeated in conference matches. That’s a pretty solid record.

This year’s Lady Devils squad will see some changes, most of them due to the loss of three players to graduation- Sierra Kendall, Jadyn Wright and Lizzie Gill. Kendall was the all-everything for North Adams, a four-year varsity setter, a four-year team captain, and an SHAC Player of the Year, not to mention her numerous accomplishments that have her name etched in the school record book. Wright was the team’s libero for the past three seasons while Gill was the team’s outside hitter her junior and senior campaigns.

“That is a lot of court time to replace,” says Coach Ragan.

But not to worry, the 2022 Lady Devils still return players with experience, including four seniors.

“Keetyn Hupp, in my opinion, is the best hitter in the SHAC,” Coach Ragan proclaims. “She had over 400 kills her junior year and will need to continue that offensively and step into a leadership role. The other seniors are Brea Stout, Riley Richey and Daisy Holt. Brea did well for us last year, earning All-SHAC honors and Riley saw extended playing time.”

Holt has had an injury-plagued high school career and hopes those misfortunes are behind her for her final season with the Lady Devils.

The Lady Devils’ roster also includes junior Kirsten Campbell, sophomore Katelynn Boerger and freshman Natalie Ragan.

“Kirsten will step into the role of libero after playing last year as a defensive specialist”, says Ragan. “Katelynn did a good job as middle blocker last year, a role she will continue in. The only player I have with no experience is Natalie, who has the unenviable task of replacing Kendall at the setter position.”

Rounding out the varsity roster will be sophomores Aulbrea Meade and Anna Armstrong, plus freshman Evans, all of whom performed well in summer action according to the head coach.

“We will definitely be playing a different style this season,” adds Coach Ragan. “No one person can do everything that Sierra did. We will have a freshman at setter that will make some mistakes so we will need to work together as a team, We plan to still have a good hitting team.”

“We have several tough challenges on our schedule,” Ragan continued. “Wheelersburg is always one of the powerhouse teams in our district. We added Division I West Brown to the schedule and the first match of the year is at home with Fairfield, who played us really tough last season.”

“We played Ripley several times this summer and they are improving. Peebles also looked good this summer and I think they could win the small school division. As for the big school, I’ll pick the team that wins that first Friday game.”

Those words turned out to be prophetic as the Lady Lions handed North Adams a season-opening defeat in four sets, ruining the opportunity for a fourth consecutive gold ball.

The Lady Devils have always had regular season success, only to stumble in tournament play, a trend they keep hoping to break.

“The Division III sectional will be really tough this year,” says Coach Ragan. “There are 31 teams in the sectional and thanks to realignment some of the toughest D4 teams have now moved up (Paint Valley, South Webster, Peebles). It will be very important for us to have a good regular season record and get a decent seed. It is still a super sectional so who knows how far teams might have to travel.”

After their season-opening conference defeat, the Lady Devils looked to get back on track on Monday night as they hosted Minford in a non-conference affair. Look for a report on that action in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.