What do you do if you find yourself in a situation where you have called 911 and are waiting? What do you say to the person injured during this waiting time? Do you cause more fear or offer words of comfort and healing? Rudyard Kipling said, “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.”

When in an emergency, creating calm helps everyone concerned. Take a deep breath and let the injured, frightened, or dying person know you are there. Being calm helps them to be calm.

Often, when a person is injured or has just been in a traumatic situation, their ability to grasp reality is altered. During this time, people are in a more open state of mind and receptive to outside influences. Be a positive, healing influence.

The Worst is Over, a book by Judith Acosta LCSW and Judith S. Prager Ph.D. describes verbal first aid where we can talk the healing into happening. For me, this is prayer. As we sit with the injured person and pray, they hear the prayer of healing, which echoes in their thinking, even in the subconscious. Now, two or more are gathered. (Matthew 18: 19-20).

There are many stories of miracles. Telling the injured party that they can now stop the bleeding and save their blood has helped people to survive—telling a burn victim to feel coolness running over the burn while waiting to be seen in the ER. After calling 911, Sitting calmly with a person that is having an asthma attack and offering a simple,

guided meditation to calm the breathing, to help them remember being in a place where their breathing was easy and their body relaxed, may save their life.

I often use this technique with patients that become anxious when coming into the clinic. As I listen to their excited, racing heart, I tell them to see a little girl swinging on the swing set. “Close your eyes and be there, just watching her for a moment. It is a beautiful day with a soft, warm breeze”. As I listen to their heart, it often slows within seconds. It is amazing how wonderfully we are made.

Offering calming words for healing in stressful situations may be all we can do. Know that those words and being present are a genuine gift to the injured; if you are aware of the service you are providing, it is a gift for you too.

The Worst is Over; now, it is time to heal.