New space for Board of Elections discussed

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on August 8, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. Diane Ward was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Kenneth Johnson. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley joined the session at 9:46 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Adams County Veterans Services Monthly Report for July 2022.

Jail Administrator Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss alterations to accommodate a disabled inmate being detained in the Adams County Jail. The necessary equipment for the accommodations will be ordered and installed as soon as possible.

A Security Directive issued through the Ohio Secretary of State to the Adams County Board of Elections was presented to the board for review. The Board of Elections are currently non-compliant with most additional requirements due to limited workspace, lack of secured areas and staffing. Growing concerns of security and privacy during absentee voting were also mentioned for voting machine placement in the unsupervised hallway due to space restrictions. Parking issues were also noted. The Board of Elections is asking the Board of Commissioners to relocate their office to allow more space and security to conduct the election process. The matter will be tabled for further discussion.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: JFS Employee Staff Meeting-Scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Adams County EMS Chief Dustin McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues:Request for training reimbursement discussion. A current EMS Employee secured a grant for the $10,000 expense; however, $1,500.00 was not covered. A request was made for the County to cover the remainder expense. The EMS Department does require a 2-year commitment when funding training expenses; Station #500- Projected staff date- August 15, 2022; AAU Football- EMS staff on site for all games held within Adams County. The Department will discuss entering into an agreement for services and funding options; EMS Budget meeting scheduled for September 12, 2022.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 10:06 a.m. with EMS Assistant Samantha Daniels, Chief Dustin McCleese and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:16 a.m.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley held discussion on the ODNR Adams Lake State Park Welcome Center Lease Agreement. Administration fees, lease appropriation bonds, expiration dates and advance of funds were discussed.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: ODNR Adams Lake Welcome Center- Lease agreement; Broadband Ohio- $250 million project with Appalachia region earmarked for funding. Currently building off core infrastructure in Highland and Fayette Counties working towards Adams County; Complaint-Timber Ridge Apartments complaint of no maintenance upkeep or pest control; ARC Study- Electric vehicle charging station ports; Courthouse Window Replacement Project-Phase III nearly complete; Rent-to-Own building mural- Private funding for mural project, ownership of mural discussion; Adams County Training Center- $200,000.00 budget for common area furniture, desks, chairs, etc. Permit to Occupy on hold due to fire alarm installation issue; Rome sewer- Billing for August 2022 complete to residents; Request for Health Department discussion to determine properties within the community that have taps but are not connected; sourcing a licensed company to maintain Rome and Adams County Airport sewer plants, along with non-submittal reports to the Ohio EPA. Resident complaints- Billed when not connected to sanitary sewer; sanitary sewer not working properly; Courthouse parking issues- Complaints of employees and elected officials parking incorrectly. The Board of Commissioners may only ask the elected officials and staff to please utilize county parking lots to allow the public parking spaces to access the Courthouse and local businesses surrounding the square.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the first amendment to a grant agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners and Ohio Development Services Agency for the former Monroe Quick Stop Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a Community Recreation/Conservation Pass-Through Grant Agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the State of Ohio, Department of Natural Resources for Capital Improvement Community Park, Recreation/Conservation Project for construction of the Adams County Welcome Center at the Adams Lake State Park as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

The Board of Commissioners will be attending a meeting of the Appalachian Community Grant Collaboration Meeting at The Orpheum in Hillsboro, Ohio on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The meeting will be for informational purposes only and no county business will be conducted.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 the Board will attend the Adams County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway Sign Unveiling Event located in Manchester, Ohio.

The board held discussion with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley concerning the Community Building located in West Union, Ohio currently housing the Adams County Health Department.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.