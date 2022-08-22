Wilbur Coleman Morrison was born December 4, 1930 in Monroe, Township, Adams County, Ohio. He died August 22, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. He was 91 years, 8 months and 18 days old, son of the late Minor Coleman Morrison and Martha Belle (Francis) Morrison. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Lucille Morrison; an infant grandson, Raymond Morrison; and a beloved and devoted companion of many years, Mary Etta (McPherson) Dycus of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Wilbur is survived by two sons, Howard C. and wife Debora D. Morrison and Glen R. and wife Lisa L. Morrison; four grandchildren, Stacey, J.C., Wesley R. and Amanda L. Morrison, all of Manchester; one sister and brother-in-law, Betty J. (Morrison) and Duane “Blue” F. Henderson; one loco parentis brother and sister-in-law: Bill G. and Linda (Russell) Francis, all of Lexington, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Morrison will be cremated.

A public memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations can be made to: The Hines Blind Center Alumni Association Incorporated, 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141-3030

