Submitted News

It’s BBQ Time. The wood is being cut and all the plans have been made and double checked.

On Thursday September 1 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. The Junior Fair BBQ will be in full swing with plans to serve up to 2,000 people. This will be the 59th year (we think) for the BBQ.

All proceeds from the BBQ go to Junior Fair improvements.

Tickets are again $7 for a child ticket and $10 for adult. The BBQ will again be drive-thru only. Tickets are available in line at the BBQ. Your meals will be delivered to your car.

Enter the West Union High School student parking lot off of Lloyd Road and follow the line to the CTC. Make plans now to attend.