West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on July 26, 2022 at the Municipal Building. Mayor Jason Buda residing. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty- present, Mark Brewer- absent, Jason Francis- present, Mary Jane Campbell- present, Randy Brewer- absent, Donna Young- present. Also in attendance: Shelley Gifford,- Village Treasurer, Danni Studebaker- WULS, J.R. Kirker- Fire Chief, Tim Sanderson- Police Chief, Ryan Myers- Police Officer, Tom Mayes- Solicitor. Visitors: Kent Bryan- CT Consultants, Chelsea Blevins and Crystal Jones- ACSO Probation Dept., Velma and Matt Potts, Dwight Young, Brian Kitchen, Bill Lewis.

Motion by Donna Young to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on June 28, 2022. Second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed Motion by Jason Francis to approve the payment of bills submitted, seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of June for the net amount of $1,998.75. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Dwight Young, Brian Kitchen, Velma and Matt Potts spoke to council about flooding in their neighborhood. Village Administrator Kirker was going to look into the issue and the Police and Safety Committee would have a meeting concerning this issue and invite the citizens with questions to attend.

Chelsea Blevins spoke to council concerning Movie Night on the courthouse square that will be held on August 20, 2022. They asked that the street be shut down on Market Street from Blake’s to the old Monument Company. They also mentioned moving the Farmer’s Market moving to the evening that Saturday and have inflatables and food trucks. They asked for the streets be shut around 4 p.m. Motion by Jason Francis to close Market Street from Blake’s Pharmacy to the Old Monument Company at 4 – 11 p.m. and waive the fee for food trucks for 3 food trucks for the event. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Bill Lewis spoke to council about Trick or Treat. A decision would hopefully be made by the August 23, 2022 meeting.

Motion by Jason Francis to suspended the rules to approve the 2023 Budget. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: All yea. Motion by Jason Francis to approve the 2023 Budget. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to accept Resolution 2022-14 to amend the certificate for the American Rescue Act Plan for 2022 in the amount of $166, 220 to make the total $332,440. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Mayor Jason Buda informed Council that the Ohio State Auditor’s Office want to meet with council at the August 09, 2022 at 5:30 p. m. Motion by Jason Francis to change the meeting on August 09, 2022 at 5:30 p. m. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Motion by Mary Jane Campbell to approve Resolution 2022-14, to advise the budget for 2022 to include the funds from OPWC Emergency Grant Funds in the amount of $407,358.00. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

2. Motion by John R. Lafferty to approve Resolution 2022-15, authorize the Village Administrator of the Village of West Union to negotiate award and execute a contract for emergency repairs to the State Rt 247 slip failure at the Wastewater treatment plan. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

3. Discussion on St Rt 41 South Sidewalk paving.

4. Requested an executive session on personnel.

5. Discussion on pot holes being filled.

6. Discussed that the village had done 23 ABCAP forms. Kent Bryan, CT Consultants spoke about the Gabbard Hale sewer project.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council that they have had 154 runs for July, puts the yearly 1195 runs for the year.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, advised Council the fire department has had 47 runs for the month of July and 300 for the year. There was also discussion about the Fire Department billing company Regina Moore Solutions.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief, advised Council the PD has had 1600 runs this year. He spoke about cleaning up the village. He also advised a police officer application.

Tom Mayes, Village Solicitor, spoke on the pothole issues at Walmart. Discussion on how the Village can handle the situation since it’s a privately owned driveway. The village doesn’t own it and wanted to know how to get it taken care of.

Mayor Jason Buda discussed past minutes and some changes that need to be updated. Also thank Bill Lewis for helping get the minutes done. Discussion on Fiscal Officer position.

Motion by Jason Francis for the advertising of the Village Fiscal Officer position and have all resumes and applications by August 12, 2022. Seconded by John R Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motioned passed.

Council Member Jason Francis spoke on zoning variance and changes to the zoning ordinances. Also discussed Safe Streets for All grant, Police MARCS Radios, pop machine and also gave a thanks to Police, Fire, and EMS for assisting with the fair.

Motion by Jason Francis to go into Executive Session 121.22(g)3 for pending and imminent litigation at 9:05 p. m. Seconded by John R. Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mary Jane Campbell to go out of Executive Session 121.22(g)3 for pending and imminent litigation at 9:16 p.m. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea

Motion by Donna Young to go into Executive Session 121.22(g)5 confidential by State of Ohio at 9:17 p.m. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion carried.

Motion by Mary Jane Campbell to go out Executive Session 121.22(g)5 confidential by State of Ohio at 9:20 p.m. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion carried. Motion by Donna Young to go into Executive Session 121.22(g)1 for employee compensation and discipline at 9:20 p. m. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mary Jane Campbell to go out of Executive Session 121.22(g)1 for employee compensation and discipline at 9:35 p. m. Seconded by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to hire Joseph Voshell as a Police Officer at the starting rate of $16 an hour and pass a background check effective 07-26-2022. Seconded by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Mayor Jason Buda held a moment of silence in honor of the passing of Former West Union Fire Chief and Village Council Member William Kirk.

Motion by Donna Young to adjourn at 9:45 p.m. Seconded by John R. Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.