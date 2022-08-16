Ruth Ann Newman, 55 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her residence.

Ruth Ann was born in West Union, Ohio, on October 1, 1966, the daughter of Myra (Penix) Hesler and the late James Newman. In addition to her father, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Thompson and her brother, Billy Newman.

Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Jeremiah Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada; her mother, Myra Hesler of Peebles, and her brother, Jason Newman. Ruth Ann will be missed by her grandchild.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home