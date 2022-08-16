Linda Blythe, age 72 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Monday August 15, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. Linda was born July 18, 1950 in Adams County Ohio to the late Robert and Bertha (Jarvis) Edminsten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Blythe and a sister Phyllis Brown.

Linda was a member of the Mt. Armenia Church.

Survivors include her two sons, James Blythe and Becky of Manchester and David Blythe and Alicia of West Union; daughter Melissa Olthaus and Greg of Batavia; two sisters, Juanita Richard and Debbie Harris; four brothers, Henry, Tom, Robert Jr. and Gary Edminsten; and four grandchildren, Cassidy, Hannah, Ashton and Oaklee Blythe.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Karen Boldman officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.