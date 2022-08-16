By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The girls golf season in the county is off and running and Coach Marci Nehus and her West Union Lady Dragons got off to a hot start by sweeping their first two matches.

On August 10, the Lady Dragons battled Hillsboro at the Hillsboro Elks Course and came out victorious, with West Union’s Payton Stapleton earning medalist honors for the day by shooting a 52 for the nine-hole match.

The Next day the West Union girls were back at home at the Adams County Country to face fellow SHAC member Lynchburg-Clay and again it was the Lady Dragons coming out on top, this time with Korynne Blanton as medalist, as she shot a 45 in the win.

A busy early season schedule saw Coach Nehus and her squad in action three times earlier this seek, facing Peebles on Monday, hosting Fairfield on Tuesday and traveling to Piketon on Wednesday.