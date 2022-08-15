Lincoln Rothwell, age 16 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Lincoln was born July 30, 2006 in Brown County, Ohio.

Lincoln was a student at the Adams County Christian School.

Survivors include his parents, Cherish and Ryan Williams of West Union; two sisters, Kenidi and Rylee Williams of West Union; maternal grandparents Dale and Sheila Rothwell of Peebles; maternal great grandmother Patricia Abbott of Peebles; paternal grandparents Don and Sarilee Williams of West Union; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service at the school, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Memorials can be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute for Camp Joyful Hearts.