Charles “Tom” Maxwell, Jr., 77 years of Seaman, passed away on Monday August 15, 2022.

He was born in Hillsboro on June 1, 1945, the son of the late Charles “C.T.” and Dorothy “Peggy” (Robbins) Maxwell, Sr. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Maxwell; sister-in-law, Terri Maxwell; and brother-in-law, Gaylord Morris.

Tom was a farmer and truck driver for over 50 years.

Tom was a devoted husband and father to Renee Maxwell of Winchester and Lofty (Diana) Maxwell of Seaman; grandfather of four, Bethany Turner of Seaman, Dirk and Courtney Maxwell of Mt. Orab, Ashley and Dusty Dean of West Union and Tyler (Chelsee) Crank of West Union; eight great grandchildren, Zander, Zaylee, ZeeJay, Zeeondre, Jaida, Kaiden, Bronson and Braxton; siblings, Barbara Morris, Lori Kiley, Mark Maxwell and Kevin Maxwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday August 19, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Coss Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday August 18, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home.