Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on August 1, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Rick Thompson via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore-abstain; Pell, aye; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending July 29, 2022.

Monroe Township property owner Tom Breitenbach met with the board to discuss issues accessing his property located on Morton Road, T-267, Monroe Township. Engineer Lee Pertuset was present for the discussion. Mr. Breitenbach stated that Morton Road had been placed on x-class, non-maintained status on the Ohio Department of Transportation Mileage Inventory at some point in 2022. Mr. Breitenbach stated an inspection, survey, and letter of recommendation from the Engineer would be required for Township Trustees to place a roadway on non-maintained status. However, Mr. Breitenbach had initiated public records requests to the Township, County (Commissioner and Engineer) and State levels and no documentation was received to verify the procedures were followed to change the status of the road. Mr. Breitenbach is requesting an inspection of the road and for it to be placed back on the inventory as a township roadway. Commissioner Pell stated without adopted Road Standards in Adams County, an inspection of the road would be irrelevant. Engineer Pertuset stated the road had never been removed; therefore, could not be added back on and the road to Mr. Breitenbach’s property is on the current ODOT Mileage Inventory at 0.11 miles. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley will discuss the issue with the Monroe Township Trustees to confirm the road status with ODOT, which is under their jurisdiction.

Adams County EMS Chief Dustin McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Farley, Lee, Reeves; Station #500- 2 Air Conditioning units to be installed; Station #400- Roof leak; Security System upgrade- Individual units at each station- will source quotes for installing one system to oversee all stations; Squad updates; Safety request- A request to source grant funding for bullet proof vests for EMS employees; Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in place at EMS Department; Request for reimbursement for training- Uchtmann; Clinical Time Request- Agreement for students to do job shadowing with EMS Department; will refer to CORSA for liability coverage.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the resignation of Kevin Lee with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 9, 2022 as presented by Chief Dustin McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of Sierrah Farley from full-time to part-time with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 9, 2022 as presented by Chief Dustin McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the promotion of Lisa Reeves from Lieutenant with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 10, 2022 as presented by Chief Dustin McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse Window Replacement Project Phase III- Remainder of windows in Phase III will be installed this week; ODNR Adams Lake Welcome Center- Funding, bonds; Rome Sewer- Request for Methodist Church to be exempt from fees due to low usage. Fee schedule was adopted and will require any property with a tap to be invoiced; Request for inquiry of plant operator in Rome also operate Otway facility; Adams County Training Center- Funding through DP&L agreement for training will be used to source additional equipment including tables, chairs, etc.; Cross Street- Parking space striping in place, crosswalks will be added at later date.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:31 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action (Villages of Manchester and West Union) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:37 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 10:38 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:47 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:48 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:57 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 10:58 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: All aye. The session was joined by Liz Lafferty, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent; Melinda Horsley, Business Manager; and board members Marti Knauff, Amy Queen, Judy Hazelbaker, Shirley White, Sherry Larson, and Linda Waugh. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:23 a.m. After reconvening from executive session, Marti Knauff and Liz Lafferty held discussion with the board concerning the status of the interested property purchase. Discussion included requirements for approval of the purchase to be completed and noted recent Board of Commissioners property purchases required renovations. Commissioner Pell stated he was not in favor of purchasing the property due to the cost- the property was sold by the board for $75,000 ten years ago and with no major renovations or improvements since that time, and the current asking price is $225,000.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:32 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Terry Johnson to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation, Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:40 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Terry Johnson as Maintenance Supervisor on a full-time basis commencing August 15, 2022 at $20.00 per hour. Vote: All aye.

The board held discussion on the following issues: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)- Commissioner Ward resubmitted for the 2nd Tranche Submission draw for ARPA funding on Friday, July 29, 2022 and received confirmation of the request; Appalachian Community Grant Collaboration- Meeting to discuss joint county collaboration to request funding for multi-county projects including bike, multi-use trails, etc. Meeting set for August 23, 2022 at the Hillsboro Orpheum with Adams, Highland, Pike, Brown and Scioto Counties; Airport- Repairs to New Holland tractor; reimbursement for advance of funds for mower purchase; taxiway improvement project issues.

Adams County Airport Board Member Dennis Barnd met with the board to discuss the Airport Apron/Taxiway Removal and Reconstruction project. Issues with paving, elevation and low spots holding water were discussed. A construction progress meeting was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 and included a site walk through and development of a punchlist of projects to be completed prior to the final inspection meeting.

Juvenile Court Annual Report for 2021 was filed for the board to review.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 1:18 p.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:34 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 1:34 p.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:41 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.