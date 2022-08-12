(By Stephen Kelley, From The People’s Defender 1985)

The last column led to the great Cane Ridge Revival. Located just a few miles outside of Paris, Kentucky, the Cane Ridge Meeting House had been erected in 1791 by a Presbyterian congregation. Under the leadership of Pastor Robert W. Finley, this body of believers had moved to the frontier of Kentucky from western Pennsylvania in 1790.

By 1801, Finley had moved to Chillicothe in the Ohio Territory. His former congregation at Cane Ridge was then being led by Barton Warren Stone, a native of Maryland. In addition to the Cane Ridge church, Stone also pastored the Presbyterian congregation at Concord, Kentucky. Stone therefore, had the unique opportunity to witness the charismatic revival occur at both of his churches.

As related last week, the fires of this charismatic revival swept five smaller churches before settling at Cane Ridge in August of 1801. Again, as at the previous five churches, the revival at Cane Ridge was distinguished by very peculiar physical manifestations as we have described the past two weeks. The single most outstanding feature at Cane Ridge, however, was the enormous attendance. As word passed through the area of the wondrous happenings at the revival, thousands of backwoods pioneers travel to Cane Ridge to personally see and experience the charismatic renewal. An estimated twenty to thirty thousand people converged on the spot in Bourbon County that is now preserved as an historical shrine by the Disciples of Christ church.

According to historian James B. Finley who witnessed the Cane Ridge meeting, “The multitudes who flocked from all parts of the country… became so vast that no church would hold them, and they were obliged to resort to the fields and woods. Every vehicle was put in requisition, carriages, wagons, carts and sleds. Many came on horseback and larger crowds still came on foot.”

Finley went on to record that, “While the meetings lasted, crowds were to be seen in all directions, passing and repassing the roads and paths, while the woods seemed alive with people. Whole settlements appeared to be vacated and only here and there could be found a house having an inhabitant. All ages, sexes and conditions, press their way to the camp meetings. The Cane Ridge revival, the largest of the six charismatic meetings, was also the last. This series of revivals on the frontiers of Kentucky and Ohio is now referred to as part of the Second Great Awakening in American theological history. Following closely upon the revivals the Presbyterian Church underwent division. Five Presbyterian ministers who actively participated in and witnessed the revivals began disagreeing with their church’s doctrines of pre-destination and the individual’s personal relationship with God. The five dissenting pastors were John Thompson, Robert Marshall, Barton W. Stone, Richard McNemar and his brother-in-law, John Dunlavy.

Although these men openly disagreed with their church doctrine, they remained within the bounds of the Presbyterian Church until 1803 when they formed the Presbytery of Springfield. Their followers soon became known as New Lights. Writing years later, Richard McNemar recorded the reasoning for this name. He wrote, “they believed that the will of God was made manifest to each individual… by an inward light, which shown into the heart. Hence they received the name of the New Lights.”

Within a short time the New Lights were also referred to as Schismatics but wanted only to be called “Christians”. Desiring the escape church heirarchy, these believers wanted out from under the burden of the “ministerial authority of the Presbyterian system.

Despite their open rebellion against the church, the five defiant ministers continued to pastor their Presbyterian congregations for another two years after the formation of the Presbytery of Springfield. These churches included John Dunlavy’s two churches at Red Oak in present-day Brown County and at the Eagle Creek Meeting House on the Kirker farm in Liberty Township, Adams County. It was not unitil 1805 that the Presbyterian Church took action against their five wayward sons and compelled them to voluntarily withdraw their membership and give up their churches.