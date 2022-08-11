Taking care of families with honor and trust

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Everyone has a story. The Peebles Monument Company has been etching stories in stone for 100 years. That’s quite a milestone – one might say, “It’s monumental.”

Stephen Ryan, the owner, shared the story of the company’s start back in 1922. The original owners were Les Wittenmyer, Rufuss Thorman, Lou Kirschner, Cecil Trefz, and Mahlon Franklin Hooper (Ryan’s step-grandfather). Eventually, Mahlon bought the company from the other owners. Mahlon was a former County Commissioner and a State Representative.

The store initially operated in the back of Lou Kirschner’s Hardware Store. Later, the company moved to Sugar Street near the tracks to take advantage of railroad delivery. A young Don Hooper (Mahlon’s son) learned the trade of lettering monuments after returning home from the Air Force in World War II. Mahlon hired a monument builder from Maysville, Kentucky, who spent three days with Don teaching him how to do the lettering. Before Don started lettering, the monuments would come from the factory completed and ready to be placed at the cemetery.

Mahlon was an entrepreneur who also sold real estate. After closing a big deal with GE, he builtthe building on 172 N. Main Street in 1953/54, where the company is now. The structure was designed specifically for the monument business. Don continued the industry, and that’s where Stephen Ryan’s story in the monument company began.

Don was an aging bachelor in his late 40’s when Stephen’s grandmother (who cared for him while his mother worked in Cincinnati) passed away. One day shortly after that, Stephen walked past the monument company and saw his mom, Mary Ryan, speaking with Don. He entered, asked why she was there and discovered she was ordering a monument for his grandmother. Don offered nine-year old Stephen a job of mowing and trimming grass and told him he would pay him $2. Stephen accepted.

Stephen’s mom had to quit her job to take care of him. Since she was newly unemployed and lived right down the street, she accepted a position with Peebles Monument Company and began in accounts payable and receivable. Stephen shares, “Don was a whole lot like me. I’m not a bean counter. I prefer dealing with customers.” Through the years, Stephen would stop by the business, and Don would show him how to letter monuments. Don would lay out stones and have the stencil material on them then Stephen would cut the lines by hand. Once completed, Don would sandblast the stone. Stephen said, “When I graduated from high school, he was the happiest man on earth because he had me 48 hours a week – eight hours a day.”

So, I asked the big question, “When did Don marry your mom?” Stephen answered, “I got married in 1976, and my mother and Don married in 1976.” Speaking about him and his wife, Vallery, “They really helped us out. They knew if they got married, my mom would move to West Union, and I would have the home available here (Peebles).”

Stephen says of his relationship with Don, “We were awfully close. Don Hooper had a heart of gold.” Stephen shares that Don was a humble man who saw things simply. As a boy, he would come home from church, and his dad would ask him what the preacher had talked about, and Don would reply, “He talked about sin.” His dad would ask, “What did he say about sin?” And he said, “That he was ‘agin’ it.” Stephen speaks fondly of the generous and kind man who taught him a skill and much more.

Stephen’s mom passed away in 2013, and Don passed in 2016. Stephen doesn’t have siblings, but he has a great staff that helps him with the business. He says, “I have been so fortunate and blessed. I try to treat them like I’d like to be treated.” He showed me around the shop and explained the in-house lettering and sandblasting process. He’s also proud that they are a Rock of Ages dealer because you earn the right to work with them. Stephen stated, “They must know that you will take care of your families with honor and trust.”

Stephen and Vallery have been married for 47 years and have one son, Stephen Tyler Ryan.

Although his son doesn’t plan on taking over the business, Stephen enjoys the projects they work on together. Stephen says that the company will change hands one day, and his main concern is his customers’ care. Because he imparted, “I care deeply about my customers and the funeral directors I have built relationships with over the years.”

Stephen shows me some of the artwork they have done on monuments. One of a gentleman on a ladder hanging the moon for his children brings me to tears. He says, “That’s the things we like to do. I want to know about them – that tells a story. It’s a big deal, and I was taught by people who thought it was a big deal.” Remembering Don, Stephen said, “He was a pretty special guy.” And with a lump in his throat repeats, “He was a pretty special guy.”

The Defender wishes a Happy 100th Anniversary to Peebles Monument Company – thanks for sharing your story.