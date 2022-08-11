By Julia McCane-Knox

Adams County Public Library is currently looking for a part-time library clerk at 29 hours per week. Successful candidates must be able to work at any of the county library locations in Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, or West Union. We are also looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library. Successful candidates should enjoy working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public. This position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour depending on library experience and education. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on the “Employment Opportunities” post to fill out the online application and read the job descriptions. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Feed your mind at the Imagination Lab Program this August. This program features a dinosaur think-tank, fossil sensory bins, extinct animal coloring pages, and COSI (Center of Science and Industry) Learning Lunchboxes. The Learning Lunchboxes were generously donated by COSI through a partnership with the Ohio Library Council (OLC). The Learning Lunchboxes are composed of dinosaur-themed STEM activities for school-age children and teens. The program will begin at 3 p.m. at each location. Manchester Library: Friday, August 12 – North Adams Library: Friday, August 19 – Peebles Library: Saturday, August 20 – West Union Library: Friday, August 26. Supplies are limited, so please call or sign up online to register for this event. Go to our website and click on the “Imagination Lab and COSI” post to sign up.

The Science of Sharks Program has been rescheduled for Friday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, get up close to these creatures and even touch them. Learn about the science behind sharks as well as their conservation. A limit of 125 people can attend the Newport Aquarium Program, so pre-registration is required. To pre-register for this event, please call the library at (937) 587-2085 or sign up online. Please pre-register every interested family member, so we do not exceed our attendance limit. To pre-register online for the Aquarium Program, please go to our website and click on the “Peebles Library Science of Sharks” post. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Feeling sick? The Adams County Library offers curbside services at each of our branches for printing, faxing, copying, and picking up library materials. For quick service, please call the library upon arrival: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. For library updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website.