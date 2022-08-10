By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The communities and sports world of Adams County suffered a tragic loss on Sunday evening as a fatal ATV crash claimed the life of 19-year old Montgomery Myers, a graduate of North Adams High School and a former member of the North Adams football and baseball programs.

The official report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated:

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred on Louisville Road near Degler Road in Bratton Township, Adams County, Ohio. The crash occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 Honda TRX400EX, operated by Montgomery K. Myers, age 19, of Winchester, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. The ATV being operated by Mr. Myers failed to negotiate a left curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Mr. Myers was initially transported by emergency medical personnel to the Adams County Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Units assisting at the scene were the Peebles Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Medical Services.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.