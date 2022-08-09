Tracy Lynn Erkenbrecher, 40 years of age, of Highland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Kettering Memorial Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio.

Tracy was born in West Union, Ohio, on November 28, 1981, to Peggy (Crabill) Robinson and the late Thomas Robinson. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Robinson.

She is survived by her husband, David Erkenbrecher, whom she married on October 28, 2018. Tracy leaves three daughters, Caylee Erkenbrecher, of Highland, Melody Erkenbrecher of Florida and Gracie Erkenbrecher of Highland; and two sons, Anthony Daniels of Amelia and Michael Erkenbrecher of Highland. She also leaves her mother, Peggy Robinson of Seaman; her mom, Reece Robinson of Talladega, Alabama; as well as three sisters and four brothers.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan­­­­­­ Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio. Chris Johnson will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.