By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a quiet evening for the Adams County Board of Elections, with only a 9.5% voter turnout for the August 2, 2022, primary. The Adams County vote count was as follows:

For Member of State Central Committee Man (14th District) Republican party:

Melvin A. Dean – 100

Chris Hicks – 165

Christopher Orleck – 168

Greg Simpson – 760

For Member of State Central Committee Woman (14th District) Republican party:

Gloria Martin – 1042

For Member of State Central Committee Man (14th District) Democratic party:

Randy E. Basham – 170

Ben Brady – 101

For Member of State Central Committee Woman (14th District) Democratic party:

Melissa Cropper – 274

The overall winners for the State Central Committee were Greg Simpson and Gloria Martin from the Republican party and Ben Brady and Melissa Cropper from the Democratic party.

For State Representative (90th District), Adams County vote resulted in 1103 votes for Republican Brian Baldridge and 227 votes for Republican Calvin Eli Robinson. This race is awaiting results from Scioto County. State Representative (90th District) Democratic candidate Andrew Dodson received 276 votes and will be on the ballot this November.

Adams County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis stated, “It was a calm and quiet evening, and the state released us at around 10:30 p.m.”