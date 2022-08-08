Gary Allen Palmer, age 81 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. Gary was born September 9, 1940 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Albert & Bernice (White) Palmer.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Palmer and Robert Palmer; three daughters, Beatrice Houston, Peggy Lackore and Lisa Hunter; two sisters, Mary Kremin and Dorothy Williams; eight grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Boone Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.