Features fun for kids, teens, and families

WEST UNION, Ohio — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is collaborating with several Adams County organizations on a Back-To-School Health Fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Kim Stauffer, director of Nursing at the Adams County Health Department, said, “This is our first Health Fair. Cincinnati Children’s contacted us, and we’re doing a five-year commitment.”

The fair will be held at the Adams County Christian School, 187 Willow Drive in West Union, across Manchester Street from Walmart. It will feature face painting, games, and other fun activities for kids, teens, and families. All are welcome to the event focused on health and wellness.

Stauffer stated, “The whole goal is to bring the community together to let people know the importance of healthy children and what that means.” The collaboration hopes to inform parents about our resources in Adams County and how to connect to services we partner with in Cincinnati.

The fair will include door prizes every 15 minutes, an animal encounter, Touch a Truck (Sheriff’s Department and EMS), and a Children’s Hospital mobile van tour. Everyone who attends will receive a food voucher for one of the food trucks, a Walmart gift card, free ice cream from Church 180, and free school supplies.

In addition, Cincinnati Children’s and other agencies will collaborate on:

— Health screenings.

— Child immunizations.

— Nutrition education.

— Health and safety.

— Family resources.

— Mental health resources.

The event will also feature the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides families with books for kids five years old or younger and shares tips with parents on promoting a child’s reading skills.

Other organizations helping to promote the Health Fair include Adams County Public Health, ACRMC Family Medicine, the Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, and the Manchester Greyhounds.

Stauffer said, “It’s all about wellness and making sure parents are aware of our resources. Our community has been extremely wonderful.”