Michael Keith Mingee, 33, of West Union, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 17, 1989 in Georgetown, eldest son of Darrin and Leslie Hargett Mingee of Manchester. He is survived by his loving fiancé, Shaylee Pennywitt and adored daughter, Avacyn Marie. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bing Hargett and his K-9 best friend, Smoke.

In addition to his fiancé, daughter and parents, he is survived by his younger brothers, Derek and Dillon Mingee; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Hargett; paternal grandparents, Leroy Mingee Sr. and Sue Mingee; family friend, Kristen Herman and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Michael will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon – 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in the Fellowship Hall of the Manchester United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.