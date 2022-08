By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The North Adams Lady Devils Basketball Program will be hosting a fund raising golf scramble on Saturday, September 3 at the Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester.

Registration will begin at noon with a shotgun start set for 1 p.m. Members with a cart will pay a fee of $30, members without a cart $45 and non-members $60. Fees include green fees, golf cart, lunch and possible prize money.

Bring your own four-person team and join in the fun.