Eric was only 46 years old when he enrolled in our outpatient hospice program with terminal cancer. Eric is single and lives with his elderly parents, Lawrence and Rind. Eric seldom complains so we have to depend on his parents to tell us what he needs. His mother, Rinda, told me, “He won’t ask for anything for himself.”

Eric told me that when he first started having leg pain, he thought it was “just tendonitis”. So, he rubbed it down with Ben Gay analgesic cream and went on. Eric recounted, “It seemed to work, because the pain would come and go.” But then one night Eric simply turned in bed and his femur (thigh bone) snapped; a pathological fracture! He was admitted to the hospital and was informed that he had cancer, and that it had already metastasized or spread to the bone. He took a few radiation treatments, but declined chemotherapy since there was only a 25 percent chance that it would even slow down the growth. Eric admitted, “I know it’s going to kill me.”

Since Eric was so direct, I didn’t think he’d mind if I was too; so, I asked, “Eric, what do you believe, spiritually?” He replied, “I believe in God, that Jesus is His son and that He will send me to Heaven or hell”; then he concluded, “Come back whenever you can so we can talk about the Lord. It comforts me.” End of discussion.

During my second visit, Eric asked, “Do you pray for your patients?” I replied, “Yes I do, and as a matter of fact I’ve been praying for you.” Then Eric declared, “I believe that God is the creator and that Jesus is His son. I don’t even deserve to exist. He doesn’t owe me anything. He doesn’t owe any of us anything.” That launched us into a discourse about God’s sovereignty and grace; about how, “No one is good but One…” (Matthew 19:17). I shared that I learned a long time ago, to stop going to God for approval. Like the tax collector in Jesus’ parable, I’m pleading, “God be merciful to me a sinner!” (Luke 18:9-14). Eric enthusiastically agreed and boldly declared, “God is a heart God! He died for us because He loves us. So, He wants us to love Him in return. Men look on the outside but God looks at the heart, on the inside. The mind can be fooled but not the heart.”

As I stood to leave, I noticed an autographed picture of Reba McIntire hanging on the living room wall above Eric’s chair. I asked Eric where he got it and he replied, “I saw her down at the Scioto County Fair years ago before she got famous. She was there with Moe Bandy.” I told Eric, “I really like her. She seems like she’s a really good-hearted person.” Eric gave me a discerning grin and replied, “At least that’s the image she presents. She’s an entertainer and entertainers always present an image that they want to look like.” Then he added, “A lot of people do.” I added, “I’m afraid we all do.” Eric flinched and said, “You got me!” I assured Eric, “I wasn’t alluding to you. I was alluding to me.” Then Eric smiled and said, “I guess we got each other. But God sees everything. You can’t hide from Him.”

Eric’s comments remind me of the following lyrics of a song by Francesca Battistelli:

You may think I’m just fine,

How could anything ever be out of line?

I take my time to set the stage,

Make sure everything is all in place.

Even though I’ve got the lines rehearsed,

A picture only paints a thousand words.

Things aren’t always what they seem,

You’re only seeing part of me.

There’s more than you could ever know,

Behind the scenes.

I’m incomplete and I’m undone,

But I suppose like everyone

There’s so much more that’s going on

Behind the scenes…

(YouTube, “Behind the Scenes”)

Wise King David declared that God “desires truth in the inward parts” and that He will “make us to know wisdom in the secret part,” (Psalm 51: 6). God invites us to “come clean” before Him. He invites us to step out from behind our defenses and pretenses and stand naked before Him.

I’ll conclude with a declaration from the prophet Samuel, “For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but God looks at the heart,” (I Samuel 16:7); or in the words of by departed fellow pilgrim, Eric, “God is a heart God”.

Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at (740) 357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course”, at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.