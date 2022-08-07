Annabelle Nichols, 80 years of West Union, passed away on Thursday August 4, 2022. She was born in Amanda, Ohio on February 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Hugh and Martha (Baker) Barnhart. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nichols; brothers Donald and Lafe Barnhart; and three granddaughters, Sarah, Brandi and Kimberly Ann Nichols.

Annabelle is survived by her children, Tempie Nichols of West Union, Kenneth (Amber) Nichols of West Union, Jeff (Robin) Nichols of Martinsville, Thelma Nichols of Peebles, Patrick (Jessie) Nichols of Winchester and Christopher (Tammy) Nichols; 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother, Robert Barnhart of Connecticut; sister, Helen Barnhart of Lancaster; her dog, Eloise; special friends Anne Brames and Janice Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Carmel Cemetery. Frie nds may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the Thompson Funeral Home.