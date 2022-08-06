By Julia McCane-Knox

We are looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library. Successful candidates should enjoy working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public. This position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour depending on library experience and education. For more information, please contact Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Learning is fun at the Adams County Public Library. Preschoolers (aged 0-5), join us for Storytime, a program that helps develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, snacks, and so much more. The program begins at 11 a.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Mondays – North Adams Library: Tuesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays. Children and teens, join us for the After School Program. Enjoy snacks, hang out with friends, create unique crafts, engage in thrilling activities, and discover the world through STEAM experiments! The program begins at 3:30 p.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Thursdays – North Adams Library: Wednesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays.

The Adams County Public Library has an en-raptoring Imagination Lab program this August. During this program, we will have a dinosaur think-tank, fossil sensory bins, extinct animal coloring pages, and COSI Learning Lunchboxes, which were generously donated by the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) through a partnership with the Ohio Library Council (OLC). The Learning Lunchboxes feature dinosaur-themed STEM activities for school-age children and teens. The program will begin at 3 p.m. at each location. Manchester Library: Friday, August 12 – North Adams Library: Friday, August 19 – Peebles Library: Saturday, August 20 – West Union Library: Friday, August 26. Supplies are limited, so please call or sign up online to register for this event.

Students, get ready for school with Hoopla Digital. Enjoy Highlights for Children, the Magic School Bus, Sesame Street, PBS’ Odd Squad, and the Hellosaurus app. BingePass is available this August on Hoopla, too. A BingePass gives you unlimited access to great online content – with a single borrow for seven days. In addition, if you are a Harry Potter fan, check out the spellbinding e-books and audiobooks on Hoopla! Look for the dynamic new covers and read or listen today. If magazines are more your thing, use BingePass to view a magazine series as one checkout! If you enjoy watching movies, Hoopla’s got you covered. View Hoopla’s Movies of the Month, including All Dogs Go to Heaven, Campfire Kiss, and Ordinary People.

Start tech training with Northstar Digital Literacy. Build digital literacy skills in key areas and earn certificates and badges. Need additional tech help? Call Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob at the Peebles Library to schedule an appointment at any of our branches. Feeling sick? The Adams County Library offers curbside services at each of our branches for printing, faxing, copying, and picking up library materials. For quick service, please call the library upon arrival: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. For library updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website