Celebrate Manchester!

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Up on that tractor – that’s where you’ll see folks on Friday night at Manchester’s Tractor Cruise-in, kicking off Farmer’s Night at Manchester Kinfolk Days 2022 with the 6 p.m. parade.

This year is the first that Roddy Farley and Lori McCartney have worked together to plan Kinfolk Days. They had a good turnout for years, and then COVID-19 hit. McCartney said, “We hope this year will be a much bigger turnout.”

Kinfolk Days is teaming up with Manchester Schools “Meet the Team” night on Friday to introduce their fall athletes. The entry fee to meet the teams is one canned food good to donate to the local food bank. McCartney stated, “We love that the school is involved.”

There will be an ice cream social at 6 p.m. as candidates register for the Little Miss and Mr. and Queen pageants held later that evening. The Manchester cheerleaders are running the Queen pageant as a fundraiser. There will also be a DJ, Carl Riggins, from Turned Up Entertainment on Friday evening.

If you’d like to set up a vendor booth, Kinfolk Days offers free space this year (without electricity) to generate participation. There will be vendors on both days selling merchandise and food trucks. The Lions Club will have pork tenderloins, Shawn Palmer of S&G will have his pizza and specials, and others include JC’s on the River, The Great American Food Truck, and Reed’s Concession.

Saturday starts with a 5K run at 8:30 a.m. Vic Bowman leads the charge on the run sponsored by the Manchester Lions Club. Following the run is the Manchester High School Volleyball’s Car Show at 9 a.m. Folks are encouraged to come and show off their fancy automobiles.

Many activities and entertainment are planned throughout the day, including a Baby Show, Pet Show, Talent Show, Fancy-Free Cloggers, Zanshin Karate-Do Demo, and shuttle trips from MoonDoggie LiVeree for those who want to kayak. The afternoon and early evening include live music by Old School Project, Chamblin & Grooms, and Glass Eye. The PTO will sponsor quick games every half an hour during the day for cash prizes, and the VFW will be offering a pork chop dinner.

The fireworks display will conclude Kinfolk Days beginning at 9:30 p.m. The spectacular show will light up over the river. McCartney stated, “People come from many places to see the fireworks.” She added, “We would love to see a big festival this year and get people excited about the festival next year and hopefully bring new and different things.”

For more information, follow Manchester Kinfolk Days 2022 on Facebook. Let’s celebrate Manchester!