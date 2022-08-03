Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on June 28, 2022 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda residing. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty- present, Mark Brewer- present, Jason Francis- present, Mary Jane Campbell- present, Randy Brewer- present, Donna Young- present; also in attendance: Cheri Rice- Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford- Treasurer, Jerry Kirker- Village Administrator, Ryan Myers- Police Officer, Danni Studebaker- Chief WULS, JR Kirker- Fire Chief, Tom Mayes Solicitor, Visitors Kent Bryan- CT Consultants, Alicia Allen, Devin Taylor, Bill Lewis.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the minutes with revisions of the regular meeting on June 14, 2022. Discussion of revisions, Councilman Francis asked if the motion for revisions was one motion or two. Solicitor Mayes advised it was one motion to approve the minutes with revisions.

Councilman Francis asked about two police applications that were submitted and the Mayor advised that only one was given to the committee. Councilman Francis also asked that it be added to the minutes the reason for the police committee meeting. Councilman Francis also asked that the word Senator be added in front of Mr. Johnson’s name, since he is a Senator now. Councilman Francis also asked that on the splash pad and blessing box, the splash pad is not closed just the blessing box. Then on Shelley Gifford, Councilman Gifford asked that it was put in the previous minutes how much money was found in the closet. Gifford advised it was $24.15. Councilwoman Campbell advised on page 3 that Brewer needs capitalized. Councilman Lafferty advised he had 3 revisions, but had given them to Fiscal Officer Rice before the meeting. Councilman Francis also asked the solicitor to look over the executive sessions in the minutes to make sure they were written correctly. Councilwoman Young seconded the motion, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer made the motion to approve the payment of bills submitted, seconded by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Bill Lewis spoke to council about Trick or Treat. He asked that Walnut St not be shut down. He advised that roughly 1,000 people swarm Walnut St and asked that council not shut down the street, change the time. He asked for a time reduction if we didn’t shut down Walnut St. Council discussed the issue. There was discussion about spreading out Trick or Treat and having it on different streets and that it is not the responsibility of the residence of Walnut St. to take on the burden of Trick or Treat. Discussion about a Trunk or Treat at the courthouse to keep down on the crowd of Walnut St. There were concerns about space at the courthouse and we have a limited police force if we move it from Walnut St. There was concern about cars speeding down Walnut St. There was suggestion of possibly doing Trunk or Treat at the fairgrounds. There was some discussion about what other towns are doing Council said they would table it at this meeting and make a decision at the next meeting.

Devin Taylor spoke about his residence at 313 E South St. He advised that two trees were uprooted and fell onto his residence during a storm on June 13. He gave pictures to the Mayor and asked for assistance in removing the stumps and trees. Village Administrator advised they would assist once the water leaks are fixed, but they will get on it once those are done.

Motion by Donna Young and seconded by Mark Brewer to pass Ordinance 2022-07 to increase the water rates inside the village by 3% and overages by 3% and the outside rate by 6% and outside overage rate by 6% for the year 2023 and then inside rates and overages shall be increased by 3% and outside rates and overages by 6% from 2023 through 2025. Roll call vote: 4 yea, Councilman Francis and Councilwoman Campbell nay.

Mayor asked council to move discussion on budget to end of meeting.

Jerry Kirker advised that they had been fixing water leaks. They would begin patching. Price on blacktopping had not come in yet. Culvert pipe on 41 by McDonalds and KFC that has fallen in that needs repaired. Councilwoman Young asked about mowing and if we were still having someone mow. Kirker advised they were but that council had said it would only have to be mowed once. Discussion on how many that are mowed by the village and it was said there were at least 10 properties. There was discussion of old IGA building needing mowed.

Question to Jerry Kirker about the village having their own blacktopping plant. Discussion about black topping the sidewalk down 41 South and council was advised it’s in the contract to blacktop and it would get done and there would be discussion with the contractor. Councilman Francis asked for signage at the splash pad. Councilman Francis thanked Jerry Kirker for assistance the Fair Board. Also discussion on striping cross walks and stop bars. Jerry Kirker thanked council for employee pay increases. Donna Young made the motion to mow as needed. Second by Jason Francis. Roll call vote- all yea.

Kent Bryan spoke about water project on North St and that it got funded. It was a $1.2 million dollar project from Cross St over to Main St from 247 to 41. $400,000 would be grant the rest would be a zero-interest loan. Village is applying for grant to cover the other $800,000. Discussion on when it would start and council was advised hopefully late 2023 possibly 2024.

Danni Studebaker spoke to council and advised they have had 174 runs for the month of May and 1032 for the year. Discussion on Stryker contract. Solicitor looked over the contract. Motion by Donna Young to approve contract and seconded by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Councilman Mark Brewer advised that the PD has had 1456 runs this year. Discussion and thanks to Chief Sanderson on getting properties cleaned up.

JR Kirker reported the West Union Fire Department had 56 runs for the month. 258 for the year. Chief Kirker discussed 2 applications for fire, but no discussion on the matter. Also advised new MARCS Radio’s are in that the FD received from grant.

Tom Mayes advised that he had done the ordinance for parking when ODOT completes black topping. Ordinance 2022-06, to designate diagonal parking spaces on Cross between West Main St and West Mulberry St and also on North Market St between W Main St and West Mulberry St. Motion by Randy Brewer to suspend the rules and Donna Young seconded. Roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer and seconded by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Tom Mayes advised he got in touch with UDF about repainting arrows. Discussion on potholes by Walmart. Bunnel Hill owns the property but Walmart is responsible for black topping it due to easement.

Discussion on the counter claim for the Adams County Commissioners lawsuit. Discussion on treatment facilities and zoning ordinance. Cheri Rice asked for an amendment to the official certificate for the 2904 Fund the Cost Recovery and RMS to raise the appropriations from $7,000 to $11,500. Motion by Randy Brewer to approve Resolution 2022-13 and seconded by Donna Young roll call vote: all yay Mayor Jason Buda brought up discussion on the budget for the second reading. Mark Brewer asked for a Finance Meeting on July 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. for budget and a special council meeting on July 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. for the budget.

Mayor Jason Buda discussed about the size the houses and advised the citizen that contacted him, to go to the zoning meeting.

Councilman Francis discussed him and Councilwoman Campbell assisting the Mayor with a grant. Then he spoke on a grant due in September 15, 2022, called Safe Streets for All.

Councilman Francis discussed the speed grant, process on recording of meetings, flooding of properties. Councilman Randy Brewer made a motion to hire Guy Sutton as a part time Police Officer for the Village of West Union at a rate of $15 and is required to receive a background check. Motion seconded by Jason Francis, roll call vote: 4 yeas and Mark Brewer abstained.

Randy Brewer made a motion to give Patty Foote a raise of $2 an hour raise to $16 for Mayor’s Court for the extra work she is doing. Motion seconded by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yeas.

Motion by Mark Brewer made a motion to go to Executive Session 121.22(G)(1) for employment compensation and discipline at 8:37pm. Motion seconded by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Donna Young to go out of Executive Session at 9:15pm. Motion seconded by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea.

Mayor Jason Buda recommended the termination of Cheri Rice as Fiscal Officer for the Village of West Union. Motion made by Donna Young and seconded by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Council took a 5-minute recess before adjourning.

Donna Young made a motion to adjourn at 9:25 p/m and seconded by John Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea.