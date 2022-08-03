Many years ago we acquired an “America the Beautiful Senior Pass” which allow us free entry into any national park. There are some perks to getting old. Our first stop in Yellowstone was Old Faithful. The sign at the Old Faithful Lodge said ‘11:49 -next predication for Old Faithful’. We had some time to kill so I purchased a cowboy hat and some more trout flies at the Old Faithful General Store. Judy and Marly both got ice cream. Back at Old Faithful the crowd had gathered but we still managed a front row seat. Old Faithful erupted at 11:54, only five minutes late. Old Faithful erupts every 74 minutes, take or give 10 minutes. The eruption normally lasts 2 to 4 minutes. Old Faithful was first discovered in 1870, two years later Yellowstone National Park was established. Old Faithful is said to have erupted over a million times since the park first opened.

It was time to find a campsite for the night, but first we had to pass some construction because of the damaged roads the floods had caused. If you’ve kept up on the news you know parts of Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City were heavily damaged because of ill-timed spring rains and melting snow caused the rivers in Yellowstone to rise and wash out many roads and bridges. Although most of the damage was on the north loop, the south loop still suffered some damage. I was surprised they had the park open so quickly after the floods. Parts of the road to Cooke City along the Lamar Valley were gone as were roads at the north entrance to Gardiner.

We found a campsite at Bridge Bay on Yellowstone Lake but not without first encountering a young black bear eating roadside daisies. A buffalo had wondered into camp and by morning a couple of big bull elk had found shade under some pines at the campground. That evening we drove through the Hayden Valley and watched herds of buffalo and saw elk in the high meadows. I fished the famous Yellowstone River for an hour, although clear, the river looked to be nearly two feet high and I couldn’t entice one the river’s cutthroat trout to bite for anything. Clearly all fishing would have to done on the smaller upstream tributaries.

The last stop that evening before returning to camp was the spectacular Yellowstone Lower Falls. No doubt one of the most beautiful and photogenic sites in all of America. It would probably match Niagara Falls as the most photographed waterfalls in the U.S., although much more remote. The Yellowstone gorge the falls cuts through is a sight to behold. I doubt there has ever a been a living human at the bottom of that gorge.

The next day I fished the upper meadows of Gibbon River and probably caught 30 trout and a surprise Grayling. Normally an artic fish, common in Alaska, but rare in the lower 48.

We were lucky to find a campsite at Madison Junction, where the Gibbon and the Firehole River meet forming the famous Madison River, probably one of the top ten trout rivers in the U.S. From the campground it’s a short walk to the where the rivers met.

Upon entry to the campsite, the rangers, who were clearly nervous, warned us a grizzly had been in camp the day before, and last week a black bear wondered through. I told my wife to carry the bear spray anywhere her and Marley went. I’ll admit walking to the restroom in the middle of the night when grizzly bears have been spotted in camp will alert your senses.

That evening under the gaze of feeding elk, a caddis fly hatch was bringing the big brown trout to surface on the Madison River. I hooked a couple, had a couple of short strikes, then I snapped my tiny fly off when it hooked some weeds on a back cast. By then it was so late I couldn’t see to re-tie, and the coming darkness and the long walk back to camp, and the thought of grizzly bears, I decided to call it an evening and returned to camp. The next day we broke camp at Madison and drove south past the Firehole River, which I really wanted to fish and saw a large gathering of stopped vehicles. When I got out of the truck to inquire, a park ranger said, “It a momma grizzly with two cubs, have your bear spray ready”.

The big griz was probably 50 or 60 yards away, laying on a log with a cub at her rump and one to her left. There were about 25 people standing just off the road watching her. We watched her for about 10 minutes when she reared up her big head and looked at everybody. I’ve seen grizzlies before but never this close. She was huge. I would not want to cross paths with her on trout stream. About then I decided it was time to get back to the truck. Judy had snapped a great pic of her as she raised her head and little Marley got to see it all.

We left the park through the east entrance and had dinner thar evening at the Cody Steakhouse. Traveling southeast from Cody, past Casper, and then on seemingly endless miles of high plains two lane black top roads, the last stop on our incredible adventure was Fort Laramie National Historic Site. The last time we were here Marley’s mom was her age.

Fort Laramie in Wyoming was first established as a fur trading post in 1834, later it turned into one of the largest military posts in the west. Its recorded history witnessed the entire saga of America’s western expansion and Indian resistance to the encroachment on their territories. Abandoned in 1890, the site is so well preserved, the calvary man’s uniforms folded neatly in the bunk houses, their boots at the foot of their beds. The office quarters furnished with all the furnishings of the time and provisions to supply an army. It felt like you could look across the prairie and see a plum of dust from the horses as the calvary returns.

The setting sun in the western sky, a wishful glance at a covered wagon and trying to gasp what would fill a family with such expectations to take the perilous journey west. You can imagine yourself on that same journey 150 years ago.

For update information on Yellowstone go to https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/220613.htm.