Figuring out how to live with COVID-19

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On July 21, 2022, the CDC calculated COVID-19 community levels as high for Adams County. Dr. William Hablitzel, Adams County Health Commissioner, explains that the community-level impact is based on the hospitalization rate that the pandemic is having on the healthcare system. Looking at hospitalizations for Adams County, they were relatively low but climbing again.

Dr. Hablitzel stated, “The numbers don’t help us much. No one has an appetite to wear masks – that’s in the rearview mirror.” It doesn’t look like we will revisit mandates; however, Adams County has the highest cases in the region. Hablitzel said, “It’s just the tip of the iceberg. For every case, there are probably 20 other people who tested positive at home. There is a dramatic undercount of what is out there.”

Since case counts are up, Adams County residents are recommended to wear masks in public places. Hablitzel stated, “We must figure out how we will live with this.”

Last year, schools started “Mask to stay, and test to play.” If a student was exposed to COVID, they could wear a mask instead of being quarantined. An exposed student-athlete must test at the time of notification and again three days later to be eligible to participate. These policies are still in force, but schools are no longer required to conduct contact tracing. If a child tests positive for COVID-19, parents should keep the child home from school.

Dr. Hablitzel says, “My recommendations haven’t changed when folks are out among people; they should take precautions. The CDC recommends we mask, and it makes sense if we go to the store or go out, especially if you are at high risk.”