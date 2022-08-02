hristopher William Tolle, 34 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his residence.

Chris was born on July 18, 1988, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of George Tolle and the late Misty Ackley.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his daughters, Audrey Tolle, Chloe Tolle, and Rylee Tolle; and his sons, Banner Tolle and Deacon Tolle. Chris also leaves his father George Tolle of Peebles; a brother, Tyler Ackley of Dayton; his grandmother, Shirley Tolle of Peebles; and his grandfather John Tolle of Peebles..

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Rick Ross will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.