Timothy Stamm, 45 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, after an extended battle with cancer.

Tim was born on November 11, 1976 in Scioto County, Ohio, the son of Mary Samples and Dwight Stamm.

Tim is survived by his mother, Mary Samples of Peebles, Ohio; and his father, Dwight Stamm of West Union; as well as a brother, Russell Stamm II.

The family is planning a gathering of family and friends, to be held at a later date.

