Thomas W. Bosier, 79 years of age, of Sinking Spring, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence.

Tom was born on December 1, 1942, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Gordon and Mary (Camp) Bosier. A

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Sharon Bosier.

He is survived by his daughters, Bianca Burnes of Indiana, Charlotte Barney of Wilmington, Tonya Penland of Sinking Spring and Melinda Anderson of Hillsboro; and sons, Timothy Bosier of Sinking Spring, Dallas Wright of Hillsboro and Tommy (Cassie) Shumaker of Sabina. Tom also leaves two brothers, Gordon (Wanda) Bosier of Wilmington and John Lee (Mary) Bosier of Sabina; as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Ann (John) Storer of Alabama and Beverly (Jerry) Runk of Melvin, Ohio. Tom will be missed by his 17 grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Tuesday, August 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery in Hillsboro. Graveside military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.