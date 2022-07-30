Incumbent Baldridge faces challenge on Tuesday

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On August 2, 2022, Adams County voters will decide on three races for Democrats and Republicans. The Member of State Central Committee (14th District) – man and woman, and for State Representative (90th District).

The Member of State Central Committee (man) Republican candidates are Melvin A. Dean, Chris Hicks, Christopher Orleck, and Greg Simpson. The woman Republican candidate is Gloria Martin. The State Representative Republican candidates are Brian Baldridge and Calvin Eli Robinson. The Member of State Central Committee (man) Democrat candidates are Randy E. Basham and Ben Brady. The woman Democrat candidate is Melissa Cropper. The Democrat candidate for State Representative is Andrew Dodson.

On July 21, 2022, Calvin “Eli” Robinson contacted The Defender offering to answer any questions. The Defender extended the courtesy to incumbent Representative Brian Baldridge, intending to provide a fair profile of each candidate in that Republican primary.

The Defender emailed questions to both candidates. These questions addressed background, accomplishments, inflation, gun control, substance abuse, community gaps in services of Adams County, priorities if elected, and why they are the best candidate for the job.

Robinson contacted the Defender by telephone, hoping for an in-depth discussion of the Ohio Constitution. He told this reporter that her questions were irrelevant and suggested he could help form better ones.

We respect a person with thoughts they want to share, which the questions didn’t cover. The Defender offered Mr. Robinson a chance to deliver his statement with the understanding of space consideration and editing. Unfortunately, he did not submit it before the deadline for The Defender’s hardcopy but was able to provide answers for the online version.

Mr. Robinson said, “I never started a political page. I’m a lifelong working-class guy, and I’ve been an Iron Worker for the last 25 years. I worked as a steelworker and in HVAC before that. I’ve lived in Southwestern Ohio all my life and in Adams County for the last 17 years. I’ve been married for 23 years, with two children, a 10-year-old son still living at home and a 21-year- old daughter living and working successfully on her own. We attend church in Seaman. We try to help where we can.”

Robinson, who identifies as a constitutionalist, was asked what he felt he could accomplish in a 2-year term; he stated, “Two years should be enough to help get the power back to the people. All political power is inherent in the people. This was written into law in the Constitution of the State of Ohio in 1851. The very existence of lobbyists is proof that our elected State Representatives’ votes are for sale. If their votes weren’t for sale, the lobbyists would have to knock on our doors.”

Inflation is a hot topic for constituents. Robinson wants to save taxpayers money. He said, “Getting rid of unnecessary government projects would be a good start.

According to the 2021 Adams County Public Health Assessment, our two top problematic issues are first substance abuse and addiction, and the second major problem is mental health disorders. Robinson was asked what initiatives he would implement to alleviate these issues. He answered, “That’s a tough question. Compelling parents to talk with their kids in a healthy manner would be a starting point. Too many children live with their parents but never really get to know their parents.” When asked about community gaps in service, such as emergency housing, parental engagement, and childcare, Robinson referred to his above answer and added, “More family time is important. My wife, son, and I have at least one sit-down at the table meal without distractions every day, unless I’m working out of town. My children are very well developed mentally and physically.”

Discussing gun control and gun violence Robinson replied, “Show me a mass shooting that hasn’t occurred in a gun-free zone. Quit disarming the good people that aren’t a threat to anyone. The evil in this world doesn’t obey signs.”

Robinson said his top three priorities for his first term would be, “To represent the people, to vote the will of the people, and to communicate the current bills being discussed with the people.” Robinson stated why he would be the best candidate for the job: “I’m not scared to ask the hard questions. I believe the people deserve better. They deserve to be represented. My goal is to give politics back to the people it belongs to. I will not fail – this is my promise.”

Representative Brian Baldridge forwarded his response in a statement saying,

“During the past four years, I have worked hard on behalf of the people of my district. Together, we’ve promoted Southern Ohio – making historic investments in infrastructure, including broadband. One of the most important things we can do to promote business and opportunities here in Ohio is stronger infrastructure. I’m proud to have championed multiple projects in Adams, Scioto, and Lawrence Counties that will make a true difference for our communities.

As a lifelong conservative, I’ve helped lead the fight for election integrity, investing more resources in police and first responders and supporting our pro-life values. I have worked to protect the rights of Ohioans with the passage of Constitutional Carry. Together with my colleagues, we recently passed one of the largest income tax cuts in state history – making sure that our families keep more of their hard-earned money. After all, it is your money – not the government’s.

In addition to our work with capital budget funding, infrastructure, and broadband improvements, we have worked on legislation that protects our first responders. As a career firefighter, I helped revise the law to increase safety for Ohio firefighters by eliminating the use of the harmful chemical PFAS during training. In addition, experiences with my daughter inspired me to pursue legislation that would require schools – public and charter – to screen all kindergartners through fifth graders for reading disorders each year. The bill was signed by the Governor and is now law here in Ohio.

We will continue to build on the work we’ve done for the people of Southern Ohio. My office will continue helping the thousands of residents that have needed help cutting through bureaucratic red tape. Most importantly, I’ll continue to honor our Southern Ohio values. It is a true honor to be your voice in the Ohio House of Representatives.”

It’s up to the constituents to decide. Abraham Lincoln said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” Show your strength – go vote.