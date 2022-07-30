By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From AAA7 – Heat Stroke – Staying Safe – Regardless of where we live on the planet, humans maintain a consistent internal temperature around 98°F in order for our systems to function properly. Sweat is one of the body’s most powerful tools to maintain a safe internal temperature. When the body gets too hot, it begins to sweat to cool itself off. When sweat evaporates into the air, heat from our skin goes with it, cooling us off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e., relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. The body feels warmer in humid conditions. The opposite is true when the relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases. The body feels cooler in dry conditions.

Seniors and Heat Stress – Older adults and those with long-term medical and mental health conditions are also more vulnerable to heat. Seniors may not have the same warning signs and may not recognize that they are dehydrated until it is too late. Their sweating mechanism weakens, and they may be taking medicines or have a chronic medical condition that interferes with their ability to regulate their temperature and sweat.

· Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

· If you have a fan, you can make it work harder for you and cool the room down even further by simply placing a bowl of ice in front of it.

· Gel-filled Kool neck ties can make you more comfortable.

· Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather. Avoid alcohol.

· Wear cooler clothing – loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

· Cool down with cool showers and baths.

· Avoid strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.

· Check on neighbors and have someone do the same for you.

· Stay informed; check the local news for health and safety updates.

· Cool you house with energy efficient LED lights. Use thick curtain with a white reflective backing for keeping a sun-facing room cool. Don’t use the oven to cook – it will make you and you house hotter.

Summer Cooling Program has begun. Please contact ABCAP in Winchester for guidelines and other information at 1-800-233-7891. To schedule an appointment, please contact the toll-free automated number at 1-567-268-1009.

A Bit of Humor – “Just once I would like to read a label that says, ‘WARNING’ May cause permanent weight loss, remove wrinkles and increase energy.”

Just A Thought: “Know that you are the perfect age. Each year is special and precious, for you shall only live it once. Be comfortable with growing older.” ~Louise Hay