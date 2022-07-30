By Julia McCane-Knox

We are looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library. Successful candidates should enjoy working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public. This position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour depending on library experience and education. For more information, please contact Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend. The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future. Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We’d love to hear from you. If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at the Peebles Library.

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime this Fall. In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, snacks, and so much more. The program begins at 11 a.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Mondays – North Adams Library: Tuesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays. Children and teens, join us for the After School Program at the libraries. Enjoy snacks, hang out with friends, create unique crafts, engage in thrilling activities, and discover the world through STEAM experiments! The program begins at 3:30 p.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Thursdays – North Adams Library: Wednesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays.

Have a dino-mite time at the Adams County Public Libraries this August with the Imagination Lab! During this program, we will have a dinosaur think-tank, fossil sensory bins, extinct animal coloring pages, and COSI Learning Lunchboxes. The Learning Lunchboxes feature dinosaur-themed STEM activities for school-age children and teens. The program will begin at 3 p.m. at each location. Manchester Library: Friday, August 12 – North Adams Library: Friday, August 19 – Peebles Library: Saturday, August 20 – West Union Library: Friday, August 26. Supplies are limited, so please call or sign up online to register for this event

Need a notary? Come to the library. We offer free notary services at our West Union and North Adams branches. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notary is available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present.

We have OTC COVID Test Kits available at our branches. Two tests are available in each box. These tests do not require a telehealth session; they are conducted at home and are for personal use. Also, they do not produce a documented result that can be used for travel, return or stay in school, or be released from quarantine in Ohio.

For more information, please call the library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Go to adamscolibrary.org or check Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more library news.