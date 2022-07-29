Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on June 14, 2022 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Cheri Rice –Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Ryan Myers – Police Lt, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors Kent Bryan – CT Consultants – Richard and Courtney Dickens.

Motion by Jason Francis to make revisions to the minutes on May 24, 2022, Francis submitted 20+ referrals for recruitment to the Police Department, add compensation to executive meeting, change to 3 years on water rates, signage needed is within the cemetery, second by Randy Brewer to approve revisions, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Francis to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on May 24, 2022 as distributed, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills submitted, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yea, 1 councilwoman Campbell abstained.

Motion by Donna Young to accept receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of May for the net amount of $2,795, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Richard and Courtney Dickens spoke about the flooding issues in their back yard. Jerry Kirker stated the creek needs cleaned out it has a lot of debris and trash. He advised the sidewalk project did not create the problem. It has always flooded in this area. He said water also runs from the top of the hill down. Jerry will check with Holly Johnson in regards to the water issue.

Motion by Donna Young to pay Village employees for the observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council did the 1st Reading for the 2023 Budget.

Jerry Kirker said the Panhandle Project is still moving good. Kent Bryan is working to help resolve an issue with a property owner. He stated the hillside was slipping with the hard rain. The sidewalk pavement should hopefully be completed by June 20, weather permitting. Jerry Kirker also added he wants to thank our team of EMS-Fire Dept. and Street crew for their quick response and fantastic job on runs and clean up for the Village with the storms that hit.

Francis asked if anyone had updates on the hitching post for the Amish and autopay for the water bills. Jerry Kirker replied that it would take a lot of security work to be able to implement that into the system. He stated two traffic signs were being placed on 41 South and Pumpkin Ridge that were donated. Jerry Kirker informed council that the village received $140,000 from the State of Ohio applied for Phase 2 of the Sidewalk Project. The village received 1.2 million from ODOT and should be in good shape to start next year as scheduled.

Mark Brewer asked about David Stapleton’s property flooding. Jerry Kirker advised the culvert that needs replaced is the village’s responsibility. Kent Bryan stated the Panhandle intersection has been very busy. They are boring under the roadway. The Gabbert-Hale project will bid the first part of July. The contractor will start early fall.

Donna Young asked Jerry Kirker about the blacktop. He replied that he was is in the process of getting prices, hopefully by the next meeting. She advised the sign on Ballard St is in need of repair.

Danni Studebaker reported 93 runs this month and 951 so far this year. She mentioned to council she recently had the Life Squad monitors serviced and the Lucas device. She was approached about going into a service agreement for future repairs of the equipment because it is very costly. She said they have 2 Lucas systems, 2 monitors a Stryker power cot and load system. She explained this would be a 4-year service agreement would cost $34,401.20 split into 4 payments being a $8,600.30 annual payment. This covers everything she needs besides disposable supplies. She also had 4 applications and ask about going under executive session. Francis asked if we needed to move on this tonight. He thinks in the long run the idea of a service agreement would be a good thing to have. Campbell advised council that they needed to look at the history and run some numbers prior to making a decision on the service agreement.

J.R Kirker, Fire Chief, reported 31 runs this month and 235 for the year so far. He also spoke about the Freedom Fest. Lt. Ryan Myers reported 1,300 calls for the year for the West Union Police Dept. They are doing the best they can with the coverage they have.

Solicitor Tom Mayes spoke about the debt collection process for Mayors Court and advised certain debts such as no one incarcerated, no bankruptcy, Code enforcement or utility bills can be collected by the Ohio Attorney General. Some of them will have to be collected by the village. He has no issues with the village using this to collect, it does need to be sent on a template. Nothing at this time to report on Bunnel Hill Corp for the road repairs. Mayes is also still working on the parking ordinance on the square. Francis has given information to the Solicitor Tom Mayes in regards to a moratorium for the drug treatment facilities. There is a bill that addresses this in the Senate. Council needs to see if it has additional guidelines. He also advises the village should give no permits until their “ducks are in a row” and zoning laws are in effect. Mayes will look at the information and give recommendation to council.

Shelley Gifford spoke to council about Jeff Bowling’s vacation time. Jeff is asking approval for 74.51 vacation time at $18 an hour. Council agreed to pay him.

Shonda Wallace the new Tax Administrator starts Thursday and will be paid for half a month pay for the month of June.

Francis advised council that The Chamber of Commerce is having a meeting at the new precinct. He also would like to give a special thanks to State Representative Brian Baldridge and Senator Terry Johnson in assisting in getting the capital reward money of $140,000 from the State. The splash pad and blessing box have been closed.

Campbell received 2 calls in regards to water running across the road as well as drag racing complaints on Logans Lane. She tells council it is becoming a regular thing. Calls were made to the Sheriff’s Office. Randy Brewer has nothing further. Donna Young has received the same complaints in regards to noise-revving motors. The callers told her they called and reported it but no one responded. They also complained the stereos have been loud and there is hollering going on in the village.

Shelly Gifford, Village Treasurer, found money in the amount of $24.15 in the closet in a bank bag. It will be deposited into the General Fund account.

Motion by Mark Brewer to go under Executive for Compensation 121.22(G)(1) at 8:04 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Mark Brewer to come out of executive at 9:26 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Francis to vote on the applications received to hire 3 EMS, second by Mark Brewer, all yea, motion passed. The 3 people hired are Marty Adams, Courtney Williams and Jason Work.

Motion by Mark Brewer to give the Public Works Dept a $3 /hour raise across the board, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. This raise to be in effect next pay.

Motion by Francis to accept Kaitlin Welch’s resignation effective June 28, 2022, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Francis to approve to pay Jeff Bowling vacation time of 74.51 hours at $18 an hour, second by Donna Young, 5 yea, 1 councilman Mark Brewer abstained.

Motion by Donna Young for the 2nd reading to be added to the agenda, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to go under executive 121.23G3 Imminent and Pending Litigation at 9:37 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote, all yea, motion passed. Motion by Mark Brewer to come out of executive Pending Litigation at 9:59 p.m., second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Francis to authorize Mayor Buda and Councilwoman Campbell to mediate the case for the village, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Francis will serve as an alternate.

Motion by Mark Brewer to engage the insurance company on counterclaim, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Police Committee meeting for hiring purposes was set for June 28, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Motion by Young to adjourn at 10:03 pm., second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.