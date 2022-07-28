News Release

The Ohio High School Athletic Association annually provides scholarships for outstanding student athletes from its member schools. Each member high school may submit one senior male and one senior female candidate for scholarship consideration as well as one senior female minority and one senior male minority candidate. The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom as well as high school sports.

The OHSAA and SEDAB scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who have excelled academically and athletically. To be nominated by their high school students must meet the following criteria: must be a graduating senior; have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale; must have received a minimum of three varsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more OHSAA sanctioned sports.

In conjunction with the OHSAA, the Southeast District Athletic Board awarded eighteen scholarships to athletes across the district. Scholarships were awarded to two male and two female athletes representing Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA schools, as well as two male and two female ethnic minority recipients. The final two scholarships that were awarded include the SEDAB James Mains Memorial Scholarship and the SEDAB Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship.

The SEDAB is pleased to announce Katelyn Seas of Peebles High School has been awarded the Class A Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.