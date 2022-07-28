Roman Napier proudly displays his award certificate after placing third in the skills competition, earning him another trip to GABP for more competition later this summer. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Five young men from the Manchester Youth Baseball Program took part last week in the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Camp (ages 6-14), held at Wald Park in Maysville. Roman Napier, Henry Baker, Jensen Crabtree, Gage Gruber and Bryson Fox all participated in the week-long camp that saw them busy from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day, receiving instruction from baseball/softball instructors sent by the Reds.

There were also skills competitions held each day of the camp and Roman Napier showcased his talents on the way to a third place finish and a trip to Great American Ball Park later this summer for further competition.

Perhaps the highlight of the camp came on the final day (July 22) when the campers from Maysville were bused to Great American Ball Park for a day “on the field”. The young men hung out in the Reds dugout, worked on different skills on the field, tossed a few pitches in the bullpen, and met with Reds infielder Matt Reynolds.

According to mlb.com, the summer of 2022 marks the 11th year of the Reds Baseball/Softball Summer Camps. Since 2012, over 14,000 young athletes from Reds country and around the nation have participated. According to the website, the Reds Camp is about providing a blueprint for aspiring ball players to find the joy and success that the great game of baseball can give. The camp is also about composing a chapter in the memory book of every “future Red” who puts on that new uniform in the morning.

For more information about the Reds Camp and to sign up for next year, visit reds.com/camps or email Tim Rappe at trappe@reds.com.