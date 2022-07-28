Maybe it’s an addiction. Alcohol, drugs, porn, food, pills, exercise, gambling.

Maybe it’s a physical or mental illness.

Maybe it’s an inability to control emotions, anger, carnal urges, or lashing out.

Maybe it’s a secret. Infidelity, flirting, eating disorders, domestic violence.

Maybe it’s an unattractive habit. Gossip, pride, spending, smoking, laziness.

Maybe it’s a past mistake, or an old way of life, crimes committed, or promises broken.

Maybe it’s depression or grief, or thoughts you never dreamed you would have.

Maybe it’s infertility, or marriage problems, or financial messiness.

Maybe a few things on this list describe something you went through in the past. If so, chances are pretty good that you were criticized or made to feel ‘less than.’ If that is the case, I am truly sorry. I’ve been there, and I know how broken it can make you feel.

Or, maybe a few things on this list describe something you are going through right now. If so, please hear this: You are not alone.

Everyone has something they are trying to change or overcome. Everyone has done or is doing something they are ashamed of. Everyone. Good people. We just don’t like to say it out loud. Maybe it’s because if we admit to it, it makes it real, and we are more comfortable living in denial. Or maybe we want others to see us in a certain way and we are afraid a flaw of this magnitude will change the way they relate to us. Maybe it’s shame or pride speaking, but for whatever reason, we have a way of hiding these things very well. We might admit to a small indiscretion, but sometimes have the attitude of, “Yes, I might do this thing, but it’s not nearly as bad as the thing they are doing.”

Wrong.

Their thing might be different than our thing, but they are both heavy burdens. I’m not saying we all need to air our dirty laundry or publicly confess our sins. However, if we know someone who is struggling with something that we have gone through ourselves, perhaps we could consider reaching out to them to share our story. Even if it’s painful. Even if it’s embarrassing. Even if that conversation is difficult to have. Even if we are not that person anymore. That’s exactly why we

need to share. It brings healing when we hear of shared experiences that end in redemption.

When a person thinks they are the only one going through something, it’s not only isolating, but it can also feel degrading. If someone feels that everyone around them is leading a beautiful life and then looks in the mirror and only sees failures, it creates a feeling of worthlessness that is incredibly difficult to overcome.

Mistakes don’t make us failures. They make us human.

If we have battled through a horrible something and have come out victorious on the other side, our story is powerful. It might be the inspiration someone needs to keep going. Even if we have no idea what they are going through, sometimes a person just needs to know that someone is there for them. That they aren’t being judged. That grace and mercy exist. That it can get better. That there is an opportunity for forgiveness from others and for themselves. We aren’t meant to offer advice or be a counselor. Most of us are significantly unqualified for that role. We can just be a listening ear.

If they need more help than we can give, there are many resources to refer them to for help. Most insurances cover at least 10 sessions of necessary therapy. Most communities and churches have free support groups. If you still can’t find what you are looking for, consider going to this website: https://www.pleaselive.org/hotlines/https://www.pleaselive.org/hotlines/

It lists hotlines for abortion, abuse, addiction, cancer, care givers, Christian counseling, chronic illness and pain, crisis numbers, pregnancy helpline, domestic violence, eating disorders, family violence, gambling, grief and loss, homeless shelters, LGBTQIA+, parents, poison, runaways, salvation, self-injury, sexual addiction, and suicide. Those are just the broad topics. Each has sub-categories that cover a wide variety of free resources.

Your kindness might not only change a life, but it could save one.

Have a blessed week, friends!