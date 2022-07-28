Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 18, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Dave Hopkins via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms introduced the board to Skylar Johnson who will serve as Bailiff in Courtroom 2 and Pre-trial Bond Officer.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim July 17-23, 2022 as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Week in Adams County. Vote: All aye. Those present for the proclamation were: Chelsea Blevins, Danielle Duba, Crystal Jones, Roberta Osmon, Samantha Young, Mercedes Hanes and Skylar Johnson.

Commissioner Ward discussed communication with Gene Berry of the Office of Budget Management (OBM) and Adams County’s application for the required Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number. Mr. Berry has informed Commissioner Ward that over 500 entries in the State of Ohio alone could not get their federal application to process due to a flaw in the application webpage. The application has been accepted and the confirmation of the UEI# should arrive within 2-10 days.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the following travel request: Barbara Francis- Software Solutions Conference, Columbus, Ohio- Oct. 19, 2022- $450. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program agreement; CSEA Transfer-Ceiling Match agreement; Obsolete equipment bid opening; Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)- In place at JFS and Children Services; Senior Citizens NET funding balance under expired agreement.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve to transfer Child, Family and Adult Community Protective Services Allocation (533) funding in the maximum amount of $82,627.00 as authorized by OAC 5101:9-12.4 Section (D) and Section (D) (4) for Calendar Year 2022 and to transfer Income Maintenance funding in the maximum amount of $99,125.50 as authorized by OAC 5101:9-6-05 Section (H) from the Public Assistance (PA) fund to the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) fund to assist in covering Child Support State Match ceiling excess. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara More to approve a contract amendment between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown County Economic Opportunities, Inc. for the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP) in the amount not to exceed $644,316 ($610,141 Program and $34,175 Administration) as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. An intercounty transfer in the amount of $150,000 from Montgomery County will provide a portion of the additional funding required for the increase. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the agreement with Senior Citizens Council for Non-Emergency Transportation with an increase in the amount of $35,000 as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

At 9:30 a.m. twenty-five (25) sealed bids were received for the JFS Obsolete Equipment and they read as follows: 1.) Randy Brodt- Ford 1320 Tractor, $ 1550; 2.) Randy Brodt- Snowblade, $ 52; 3.) Randy Brodt- Safe, $52; 4.) Randy Brodt- Shop Vacs, $11.50; 5.) Randy Brodt-Trash Cans, $6.50; 6.) Randy Brodt- Fans, $6.50; 7.) Randy Brodt- Heaters, $7.50; 8.) Randy Brodt- Chains, $6.50; 9.) Randy Brodt- Misc. Group 2, $6.50; 10.) Randy Brodt- Misc. Group 1, $6.50; 11.) Kevin Kendall- Ford 1320 Tractor, $1655; 12.) Terry Lacy- Ford 1320 Tractor, $1805; 13.) Terry Lacy- Snowblade, $20; 14.) Terry Lacy- Wheelbarrow, $5; 15.) David Gray- Ford 1320 Tractor, $1530; 16.) David Gray- Snowblade, $12.50; 17.) Chris Mallott- Ford 1320 Tractor, $1556; 18.) Chris Mallott- Misc. Group 2, $11; 19.) Chris Mallott- Misc. Group 1, $11; 20.) Wayne Hopkins- Ford 1320 Tractor, $1585; 21.) Wayne Hopkins- Snowblade, $85; 22.) Wayne Hopkins- Misc. Group 1, $25.50; 23.) Wayne Hopkins- Misc. Group 2, $25.50; 24.) Wayne Hopkins- Briggs & Stratton Push Mower, $10.50; 25.) Wayne Hopkins- Shop Vacs, $35.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the highest bids. Vote: All aye.

The board discussed the following issues: Parking around the Courthouse Square- The County owns the parking spaces surrounding the Courthouse Square; however, it is the responsibility of each elected official to encourage their employees to park off the square to allow constituent access for business. Signage for limited access for front parking spaces during property tax collection period was also discussed. Old Jail property- A request was received from Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities to purchase the property for office space and a coffee shop. Commissioner Ward stated she is not in favor of purchasing the property due to structural issues of the building. Commissioner Pell also stated the Ohio Department of Commerce deemed the building unsafe and he also is not in favor of purchasing the property for the asking price. Commissioner Moore stated the County is liable for providing office space for ACDD; other county-owned office space sites were discussed, along with private business leasing options. The matter was tabled for further discussion.

Adams County EMS Assistant Samantha Daniels and Captain Wade Hook met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Sierra Farley, Tanner Arey; Station #500 update- Flooring and paint to complete. Issue with Air Conditioning addressed with Green Township Trustees; Station #400 Air Conditioning needs upgrades.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:03 a.m. with Adams County EMS Assistant Samantha Daniels and Captain Wade Hook to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation, Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:16 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:16 a.m. with Adams County EMS Assistant Samantha Daniels, Captain Wade Hook and Chief Peggy McCleese (via teleconference) to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:27 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the status change of Samantha Daniels to full-time Assistant with Adams County Emergency Medical Services and increase in salary to $17 per hour effective August 6, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the promotion of Sierra Farley as a Paramedic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective July 4, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Tanner Arey as an EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective July 25, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Ohio EPA Orders and Findings- Crackle subdivision; Panhandle, Locust Grove and Cherry Fork; Manchester Storm Sewer Improvement- Redirection of storm water flooding resident property; isolated issue that will be addressed; Cherry Fork- Entering Design phase; Request for water- 2932 Old State Route 32; Welcome Center- Local match received from The Nature Conservancy; Travel and Visitor Bureau to be received; Adams County Training Center- Furniture for common area to be ordered; Higher education scheduled for on-site visits; ARC Grant application for $1,000,000.00 to purchase equipment to be submitted; Rome water customers information received; ECD will process invoices for sewage fees August 1, 2022.

The board would like to express their appreciation to the Economic and Community Development Department for their work in securing the county a Unique Entity Identifier number under the System for Award Management (SAM) required for doing business with the U.S. Government.

A public hearing was held at 11 a.m. concerning the 2023 County Tax Budget. No one was present for the hearing. It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt the 2023 County Tax Budget. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 11:07 a.m. with Prosecutor David Kelley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:11 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Peggy McCleese as Chief with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective July 29, 2022. Vote: All aye. The board would like to express their appreciation for the hard work and leadership Ms. McCleese displayed while serving as Chief with the County and wish her well through her transition period.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 11:12 a.m. with EMS Captain Wade Hook and EMS Volunteer Dustin McCleese to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:24 a.m. Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Pell met with Rachel Chambers, B&R Landscaping, to review improvements on the Courthouse lawn following the sidewalk replacement project.

Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, met with the board to discuss IT services agreement including priority of notifications for services, trouble tickets and cloud-based backups to prevent information loss should both primary and backup systems be affected due to power surge. Commissioner Ward discussed the requirements through CORSA for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for county accounts and options for compliance. Mr. Bassett will research the matter through CORSA and follow up with the board on recommendations. Also discussed were the increase in megabytes usage due to additional security monitoring, video conferencing and web-based telecommunications in the Courthouse. Mr. Bassett will review the agreement with Charter Communications, Inc. and provide quotes and recommendations for increased megabyte options.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the promotion of Dustin McCleese as Chief at the yearly salary of $57,000 with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective July 30, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 2:11 p.m. with Clerk Terri Crothers to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 2:21 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a pay increase for Clerk Terri Crothers to $17 per hour effective July 18, 2022. Commissioner Ward stated she felt the increase was not warranted due to an increase in salary in May 2021 (RE: Res. 2021-209) ahead of step-raise anniversary schedule. Commissioner Moore stated she felt the raise was justified due to increased workload and the position is the lowest paid Clerk in the region. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, aye; Ward, nay.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.