News Release

In a special board meeting on July 20, Jeffery Huxmann of West Union was awarded by the Board of Trustees for his 10-years of dedication serving as president of the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau.

Huxmann served as the Bureau’s president from 2011 through 2021, during which he presided over years of strong growth in Adams County’s tourism. During his term Jeff also designed the Bureau’s award-winning website and mobile site and supervised a revision of the regulations governing the travel & visitors bureau.

Jeff will continue his role with the Travel Bureau as secretary.