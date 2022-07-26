Teresa “Terri” Pertuset Sears, 69 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Terri was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 7, 1952, the daughter of James “Jim” and the late Betty L (Mitchell) Pertuset. Terri was a clerical worker for Disney World. She attended the Tranquility Community Church.

Terri was preceded in death by her mother, her son Blake Pertuset, and a half-brother, Tim Carr. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Lee Pertuset of Peebles, a half-brother, David Roberts of Cincinnati, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Larry Shiveley will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.