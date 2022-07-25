Dianna Lee McFarland Ballein, 68 years of age, of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Central Ohio at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus, Ohio, after a two-month fight against an aggressive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Dianna was born in West Union, Ohio, on July 22, 1953, the only daughter of the late John Paul and Olive (Savage) McFarland. She grew up in Peebles, in the Turkey Creek area. Dianna had many close family members growing up; her favorites included her cousin, Brenda McFarland Brown, and her aunt, Rachel Savage Hite. She loved animals, especially her horses, which she raised and showed.

After graduating from Peebles High School, Dianna earned her associate degree from Southern State Community College. She enjoyed her work for several counties in developmental disabilities services and retired from Clermont County Developmental Disabilities after 35 years. Over the years of work, she met many wonderful people, became a “mother” figure to many, and never knew a stranger.

Dianna’s greatest joy was being a mother and a nanny. She was a kind, gentle mother, and a wonderful listener. She instilled hard-working values in her children, teaching them to be respectful and to always keep God in their lives. She adored her grandchildren. She was always there for each of them, never missing their events and being their biggest fan. Dianna brought joy, energy, life, and laughter to those around her. She loved spending time with her family, especially on holidays and birthdays. She was the life of every holiday, especially Christmas. Some of her favorite things at Christmas were going out to cut her Christmas tree and preparing a special holiday feast for family and friends.

Dianna is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Toller of Lynchburg; and Charissa Gardner of Peebles; and by her son, Charlie (Laurie) Gardner of Lake Waynoka. Dianna will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Caleb (Sara) Toller, Daniel (Keyara) Toller, Jacob Toller, Nathan (Courtney) Toller, Carrington McGlothin, Shauntel (Brad) McKibbin, Olivia Gardner and Andrew Wilson; and her two great-grandchildren, Owen and Harper. She leaves many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and especially her two cats, Sam and Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Oades Satterfield; her maternal grandparents, Charles and Grace Savage; and her paternal grandparents, John and Freda McFarland.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Peebles Church of God, 6346 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio, with visitation from 3 – 4 p.m. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life dinner will be held from 4 – 5 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The family invites everyone to attend.

Dianna’s final resting place will be at the Evergreen Cemetery on Steam Furnace Road in Peebles, Ohio. A private family interment is planned for a later date.

Memorial donations be made in Dianna’s name to either the Clermont County Developmental Disabilities, 2040 US Route 50, Batavia, Ohio 45103, or to the Brown County Humane Society, PO Box 228, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.