Carolyn “Joyce” Stevens, 76 years of age, of the Louisville community of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Joyce was born in Highland County, on May 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Theron and Mary (Boldman) Gustin.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bill Stevens, whom she married on December 31, 1986. She also leaves her son, Mark (Patti) Lowe of Peebles; and her stepdaughter, Teresa (Jim) Eichenlaub of Wilmington. Joyce will be missed by her two grandchildren, Zach (Breanna) Lowe and Casie (Josh) Cox; and her five great-grandchildren, Bentley, Carter, Willow, Ivan, and Daniel.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Michael Wiseman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Louisville Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.